Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Washington

BALTIMORE SUN
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 28, Washington 13 “This is a good opportunity for the Ravens to regain some confidence on both sides of the ball.”
|Daniel Oyefusi
|Ravens 29, Washington 13 “Defensive Coordinator ‘Don’ Wink Martindale’s blitzes should land better against inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., while the Ravens offense will have its way against a Washington defense missing key players.”
|Jonas Shaffer
|Ravens 30, Washington 14 “The Ravens have Lamar Jackson. Washington has Dwayne Haskins Jr. That should be more than enough.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 34, Washington 17 “Washington started the season with a promising win but has struggled to get its offense going, and that’s a poor recipe for keeping up with Lamar Jackson and Co.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Washington 23
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 44, Washington 13
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 28, Washington 14
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 37, Washington 22
|Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
|Ravens 28, Washington 14
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 29, Washington 17
|Tom Schad
|Ravens 30, Washington 20
NFL
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 33, Washington 13 “Expect Baltimore to start blitzing and running the ball off the bus in this rare battle of I-95.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 36, Washington 10
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 37, Washington 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 41, Washington 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 30, Washington 10
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 37, Washington 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Washington 10
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 34, Washington 17 “The Ravens won't get complicated here after they saw the Browns run all over Washington.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 34, Washington 17 “The Ravens are coming off a bad showing in losing to the Chiefs. But Washington is the perfect tonic. Lamar Jackson and the offense will get back on track and win an easy one.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 35, Washington 10 “Baltimore will be angry after being embarrassed, and the Ravens will run up the score here via the ground game.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 33, Washington 17 “Washington is banged up on defense and if there's one game where you can't afford to be banged up on defense, it's when you play the Ravens.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 20, Washington 10 “The Ravens’ defense was torn apart by Patrick Mahomes, but Dwayne Haskins is not Patrick Mahomes.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 30, Washington 13 “If the Chiefs are Baltimore’s Kryptonite, Washington is Baltimore’s Jimmy Olsen.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Washington 9 “I think this is a game the Ravens probably score a touchdown on defense ... and slowly but surely I think they’ll just wear down the Washington defense.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Andrew Brandt
|Conor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 40, Washington 13 “Yes, Baltimore is on a short week but the Ravens were just humiliated on national television by Kansas City. Now, they get the underwhelming Dwayne Haskins and a Football Team without Chase Young. Blowout city.”