Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Washington

Oct 02, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Mina Kimes
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Trey Wingo
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

C.J. Doon
Ravens 28, Washington 13 “This is a good opportunity for the Ravens to regain some confidence on both sides of the ball.”
Daniel Oyefusi
Ravens 29, Washington 13 “Defensive Coordinator ‘Don’ Wink Martindale’s blitzes should land better against inexperienced quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., while the Ravens offense will have its way against a Washington defense missing key players.”
Jonas Shaffer
Ravens 30, Washington 14 “The Ravens have Lamar Jackson. Washington has Dwayne Haskins Jr. That should be more than enough.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 34, Washington 17 “Washington started the season with a promising win but has struggled to get its offense going, and that’s a poor recipe for keeping up with Lamar Jackson and Co.”

USA TODAY

Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Washington 23
Nate Davis
Ravens 44, Washington 13
Jori Epstein
Ravens 28, Washington 14
Mike Jones
Ravens 37, Washington 22
Mike Middlehurst- Schwartz
Ravens 28, Washington 14
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 29, Washington 17
Tom Schad
Ravens 30, Washington 20

NFL

Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 33, Washington 13 “Expect Baltimore to start blitzing and running the ball off the bus in this rare battle of I-95.”

NFL NETWORK

Adam Rank
Ravens 36, Washington 10
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 37, Washington 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 41, Washington 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 30, Washington 10
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 37, Washington 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Washington 10

SPORTING NEWS

Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 34, Washington 17 “The Ravens won't get complicated here after they saw the Browns run all over Washington.”

CBS SPORTS

Pete Prisco
Ravens 34, Washington 17 “The Ravens are coming off a bad showing in losing to the Chiefs. But Washington is the perfect tonic. Lamar Jackson and the offense will get back on track and win an easy one.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 35, Washington 10 “Baltimore will be angry after being embarrassed, and the Ravens will run up the score here via the ground game.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 33, Washington 17 “Washington is banged up on defense and if there's one game where you can't afford to be banged up on defense, it's when you play the Ravens.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Michael David Smith
Ravens 20, Washington 10 “The Ravens’ defense was torn apart by Patrick Mahomes, but Dwayne Haskins is not Patrick Mahomes.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 30, Washington 13 “If the Chiefs are Baltimore’s Kryptonite, Washington is Baltimore’s Jimmy Olsen.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Washington 9 “I think this is a game the Ravens probably score a touchdown on defense ... and slowly but surely I think they’ll just wear down the Washington defense.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Albert Breer
Andrew Brandt
Conor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Matt Verderame
Ravens 40, Washington 13 “Yes, Baltimore is on a short week but the Ravens were just humiliated on national television by Kansas City. Now, they get the underwhelming Dwayne Haskins and a Football Team without Chase Young. Blowout city.”

