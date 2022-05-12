Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Ravens Poised to Be 'Matchup Nightmare' on Offense and Defense

Russell Street Report's Darin McCann said the perception that the Ravens have weaknesses at wide receiver and edge rusher is not without merit, but he contends that by investing in the tight end and safety positions, the team has created mismatches on both sides of the ball.

Despite having arguably the best pass-catching tight end in Mark Andrews and best blocking tight end in Nick Boyle, the Ravens used fourth-round picks on tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

"This is not the sexiest package of weapons to hit the NFL in terms of dash and flash, but it is a matchup nightmare that can line up against any defense, and — maybe even more importantly — can dictate what kind of packages opposing defenses can roll out there from play to play," McCann wrote. "Load up with defensive backs to try to negate the Ravens speed with Jackson and J.K .Dobbins? Here comes the thunder on the edges. Bulk up to try to stop those battles, and watch a tight end get matched up against a linebacker one-on-one in coverage."

Even though safety was not a position of need, the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round, adding him to a group that includes prized free agent signee Marcus Williams, three-year starter and team leader Chuck Clark, veteran Tony Jefferson, and promising young players Geno Stone and Ar'Darius Washington