Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Lions

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Emmanuel Acho
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Rob Ninkovich
|Laura Rutledge
|Kevin Seifert
|Seth Wickersham
|Damien Woody
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 34, Lions 26
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 31, Lions 20
|Jori Epstein
|Ravens 28, Lions 17
|Mike Freeman
|Ravens 30, Lions 16
|Mike Jones
|Ravens 29, Lions 23
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Lions 22
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 30, Lions 20
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 30, Lions 23 “If ever there was the potential for a hangover game, it would involve a trip to Detroit one week after slaying the Chiefs. The Lions are theoretically built to stop the run, but their defense hasn't stopped anyone, allowing nine touchdowns in two weeks.”
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 40, Lions 17
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 27, Lions 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 31, Lions 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 38, Lions 24
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 34, Lions 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 33, Lions 17
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 34, Lions 16
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 40, Lions 24
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 34, Lions 20
|Mark Dulgerian
|Ravens 27, Lions 24
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 38, Lions 23 “[Lamar] Jackson, his backs, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews can all do whatever they want in this matchup to stay well ahead of Jared Goff. Look for a return to bringing pressure and befuddling Goff.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Lions 16 “The Lions showed on Monday that they have major defensive issues. The Ravens came alive on offense against the Chiefs in a big way. That will show up here, and the Lions won't be able to keep up. The Ravens take it in a blowout.“
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Ravens 31, Lions 24 “The Ravens will be able to control the ball and run a ton, but they won't go nuclear on offense.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 30, Lions 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 27, Lions 24 “This game will be closer than people are expecting, but in the end the Ravens will grind out a win in the fourth quarter.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 34, Lions 14 “The Ravens got a signature win on Sunday night against the Chiefs. The worst thing they could do is to fall flat on their faces the following week.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 30, Lions 20 “I think [the Lions] hang around for a little bit, but ultimately the Ravens pull away.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|Jenny Vrentas
|Mitch Goldich
FANSIDED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 30, Lions 18 “Baltimore gave us the win of the season by beating the Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday night. Now the Ravens welcome in the Lions, who while feisty are completely overmatched.”