Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Lions

Sep 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

092421-Pundit-Picks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Acho
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Rob Ninkovich
Laura Rutledge
Kevin Seifert
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 34, Lions 26
Nate Davis
Ravens 31, Lions 20
Jori Epstein
Ravens 28, Lions 17
Mike Freeman
Ravens 30, Lions 16
Mike Jones
Ravens 29, Lions 23
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 27, Lions 22
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 30, Lions 20

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 30, Lions 23 “If ever there was the potential for a hangover game, it would involve a trip to Detroit one week after slaying the Chiefs. The Lions are theoretically built to stop the run, but their defense hasn't stopped anyone, allowing nine touchdowns in two weeks.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 40, Lions 17
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 27, Lions 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 31, Lions 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 38, Lions 24
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 34, Lions 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 33, Lions 17
Marc Sessler
Ravens 34, Lions 16
Kevin Patra
Ravens 40, Lions 24
Grant Gordon
Ravens 34, Lions 20
Mark Dulgerian
Ravens 27, Lions 24

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 38, Lions 23 “[Lamar] Jackson, his backs, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews can all do whatever they want in this matchup to stay well ahead of Jared Goff. Look for a return to bringing pressure and befuddling Goff.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 33, Lions 16 “The Lions showed on Monday that they have major defensive issues. The Ravens came alive on offense against the Chiefs in a big way. That will show up here, and the Lions won't be able to keep up. The Ravens take it in a blowout.“
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Ravens 31, Lions 24 “The Ravens will be able to control the ball and run a ton, but they won't go nuclear on offense.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 30, Lions 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 27, Lions 24 “This game will be closer than people are expecting, but in the end the Ravens will grind out a win in the fourth quarter.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 34, Lions 14 “The Ravens got a signature win on Sunday night against the Chiefs. The worst thing they could do is to fall flat on their faces the following week.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 30, Lions 20 “I think [the Lions] hang around for a little bit, but ultimately the Ravens pull away.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
Jenny Vrentas
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 30, Lions 18 “Baltimore gave us the win of the season by beating the Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday night. Now the Ravens welcome in the Lions, who while feisty are completely overmatched.”

