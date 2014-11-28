Punter Sam Koch Leading Pro Bowl Voting

Nov 28, 2014 at 02:32 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Fans around the NFL are recognizing what the Ravens have said for years: Punter Sam Koch is one of the best in the game.

The veteran punter is currently leading the fan voting at this position for this year's Pro Bowl, and this would be his first selection in the league's annual all-star game.

"It's awesome," Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg said. "He's a long-time performer for this club and had a lot of success. It's richly deserved and I'm glad to hear it."

Koch, 32, is having one of the best seasons of his nine-year career. He's averaging 46.9 yards per punt, which ranks sixth in the NFL. He has pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 21 times this year.

Koch's 73-yard punt against the Saints is also the second-longest punt in the NFL this season.

"Just finally winning it would be one of my bucket-list items for football," Koch said. "It would be a great honor and hopefully it works out this year."

Koch has yet to make a Pro Bowl, but he has come close over the years. He was an alternate in 2010, and he also won the fan voting one season.

The final Pro Bowl roster is determined by voting from fans, coaches and players, with each group representing a third of the vote. Rosburg anticipates Koch getting a strong show of support from other players and coaches around the league.

"I know that he has respect with his peers," Rosburg said.

The other Raven currently among the leading vote-getters at his position is rookie C.J. Mosley, who has the second-most votes among inside linebackers.

"It's an honor and a blessing for people to notice all of the hard work I've put in, and the great coaching I've received here," Mosley said. "At the end of the* *day, the last thing I want is a Pro Bowl. We all want that Super Bowl for that last time."

Fans have until Dec. 15 to vote Ravens into the Pro Bowl. The game will be played Jan. 25 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

"It would be a mean a lot," Koch said. "Hopefully at the end of the season, at the end of the voting, I will be number one. It's one of those things right now where it's great, and I appreciate all of the fans, and hopefully they keep on voting and I stay there."

