Late for Work 7/6: Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups

Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer ranked the Ravens' 10 position groups (special teams was excluded), and his choices for the strongest and weakest were no surprise.

Safety, which has talented starters and depth, was ranked No. 1, while the young and unproven wide receiving corps came in at No. 10.

Here's a look at where some of the other position groups were ranked, along with Shaffer's analysis:

2. Quarterback

"As long as [Lamar] Jackson's under contract and healthy, the Ravens will feel good about their starting quarterback. He impressed at mandatory minicamp and pledged to get together with his receivers during the team's offseason hiatus. That's all you can ask for from a potential NFL Most Valuable Player in July — well, maybe some progress in contract negotiations, too. Tyler Huntley didn't need long to prove his ability as a backup last year. He might not be good enough to lead the Ravens to victory, but he can be trusted not to throw a game away."

3. Tight end/fullback

"The Ravens have a Pro Bowl fullback in Patrick Ricard, and it's fair to wonder just where they'll need him this season. Such is the Ravens' depth at tight end. Mark Andrews broke the Ravens' single-season receiving record last season (107 catches for 1,361 yards) and emerged as one of the NFL's top playmakers. Nick Boyle, when healthy, gives the offense a versatile blocker who can present as a big target over the middle. Ricard's game has become more well-rounded every season in Baltimore. They'll all have young talents pushing them. Rookies Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar both flashed in offseason workouts, and Josh Oliver is a solid reserve. Andrews is irreplaceable, but the Ravens have a well-stocked group behind him."

8. Inside linebacker

"Josh Bynes and Patrick Queen were solid run defenders in their first year together, but neither saw regular action on obvious passing downs. They were also nonfactors in the Ravens' pass rush, finishing with a combined four sacks and nine pressures. Can first-year inside linebackers coach Zachary Orr help take their partnership to another level? With the Detroit Lions signing Chris Board this offseason, the Ravens' depth at the position is somewhat tenuous. Malik Harrison entered offseason workouts as a candidate to cross-train at outside linebacker, though he lined up primarily inside. Kristian Welch has played sparingly on defense over his first two years in Baltimore. Behind them are a handful of undrafted free agents, including Navy's Diego Fagot."

9. Outside linebacker