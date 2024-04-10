Late for Work: Baltimore Banner Ranks the Ravens' Position Groups From Strongest to Weakest

Ranking the Ravens' Position Groups From Strongest to Weakest

The Baltimore Banner's Giana Han took stock of the Ravens' roster heading into the draft and ranked the 11 position groups from strongest to weakest.

Not surprisingly, tight ends and specialists took the top two spots. As noted in Late for Work earlier this week, Sports Illustrated ranked both of those units as the very best in the NFL.

Defensive linemen were next on Han's list.

"The biggest news of the offseason arguably wasn't running back Derrick Henry's signing but rather Justin Madubuike's extension," Han wrote. "While the running back position has slowly lost some of its luster in the modern NFL, disruptive interior defensive linemen are rapidly gaining value. Plus, Madubuike is much younger and is on a longer contract. He'll have the advantage of being surrounded by familiar faces next year. Michael Pierce and Broderick Washington have signed extensions, and Brent Urban elected to return. Travis Jones, a third-rounder in 2022, could take a step forward in his third season."

Han ranked offensive linemen as the weakest position group, which also wasn't a surprise considering the Ravens lost three starters from the unit this offseason.

Wide receivers were the Ravens' second-weakest unit in Han's estimation.

"Of their two veteran free agents, the Ravens signed the more inconsistent performer but cheaper option in Nelson Agholor," Han wrote. "They have two young players with potential in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but the depth chart pretty much stops there. [Head Coach John] Harbaugh said he has high hopes for Bateman, who played well and stayed healthy but struggled to find a connection with [Lamar] Jackson. His progress will be critical to the success of the group.

"Harbaugh also mentioned Tylan Wallace as a potential part of the rotation. Wallace's big moment last year was a punt return — he made just one catch on offense last year. For a position that usually puts three guys on the field at once and utilizes a rotation, three, maybe four, options is not enough."

Edge rusher has often been identified as a weakness for the Ravens this offseason, but Han moved the unit up to seventh in her rankings thanks to the re-signing of Kyle Van Noy last week.

"[Jadeveon] Clowney and Van Noy were crucial to the Ravens' success. Clowney's departure is a major hit, but the news that Van Noy is returning shot this position up two spots on the list," Han wrote. "Now, they'll have Van Noy to play alongside Odafe Oweh, who has yet to reach his potential but received high praise from General Manager Eric DeCosta when he spoke at the NFL combine. David Ojabo will be back, although it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy. He was limited to two games last season.

"[Malik] Harrison's return is important for depth at both linebacker and special teams, but he hasn't shown he can be a nine-sack rusher like Clowney and Van Noy were. Tavius Robinson, who played in all 17 games primarily on special teams, offers some potential upside entering his second year."

Ravens Address Fifth-Year Option Decisions and Possibility of Making Moves Before the Draft

Among the takeaways from the Ravens' pre-draft press conference (aka the Liars Luncheon) was that no decision (or at least announcement) has been made regarding whether the team will pick up the fifth-year options on the rookie contracts of Bateman and Oweh. The deadline for those decisions is May 2.

"Bateman and Oweh, the Nos. 27 and 31 overall selections in the 2021 draft, respectively, have shown flashes of their first-round talent in their three seasons in Baltimore. But their price tags could be prohibitive, even at premium positions," The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer wrote. "Bateman, who has 1,167 receiving yards in his injury-marred career, would be owed $14.3 million in 2025. Oweh, who has 13 career sacks, would be due $13.3 million."

Another takeaway was that the Ravens are unlikely to make any more noteworthy acquisitions prior to the draft.

"While acknowledging that opportunities could always arise, DeCosta downplayed the chances of the Ravens making a significant addition before the draft, describing last week's signing of Van Noy as 'one of the last things on my checklist,'" The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote.