Late for Work: Can the Ravens' Defense Repeat Greatness?

Karpovich also notes they can still add more talent in the draft.

"DeCosta will try to add playmakers with nine selections in this year's draft because the team needs depth at almost every position on the defense," Karpovich wrote. "… The starting lineup might include a mix of veteran players and rookies next season."

Ravens Tight End Unit Ranks No. 1 in the NFL

The Ravens tight end room has been one of the best in the NFL over the past few years. For Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, Baltimore's talent and depth wins out. Verderame ranked the Ravens tight end room No. 1 in the NFL.

"For the past few seasons, the Ravens have had the luxury of having Mark Andrews on the field, a reliable target and blocker for two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. But now they have two versatile tight ends after the emergence of Isaiah Likely, who stepped up for the injured Andrews last season," Verderame wrote. "Once again, the Ravens showed why they're one of the best teams at drafting players — Andrews was a 2018 third-round pick and Likely was selected as a '22 fourth rounder."

The Ravens graced Verderame's list once more with their kicking unit being ranked No. 1.

"The Cowboys and Chiefs can quibble with this based on the way Brandon Aubrey and Harrison Butler kicked in 2023, but Tucker will likely remain the standard here until he retires," Verderame wrote. "Tucker is a five-time first-team All-Pro, and last year missed only six kicks between field goals and extra points."

Brian Baldinger Ranks Ravens the No. 2 Team in the AFC

The exciting additions of free agency further supplied teams in the AFC with talent. The Houston Texans and New York Jets have bolstered their rosters, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in quarterback Russell Wilson and the conference could be even more competitive than last season. However, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger isn't letting the moves change his opinion that the Ravens are a serious Super Bowl contender, ranking them No. 2 in the AFC.

"I think Derrick Henry coming to Baltimore, with Lamar [Jackson] … They lost a lot of offensive linemen in free agency, but they restock offensive linemen the way Wal-Mart stocks shelves," Baldinger said. "They're coming. They're coming in waves. You can count on it. They already got the replacement for John Simpson at left guard. He's already on the roster. They'll get that done."

Baldinger also has confidence in the defense.

"Defensively, they just re-signed Kyle Van Noy, who was a big factor last year," Baldinger said. "And you look at what they have defensively. Roquan [Smith] is still there. They'll replace Patrick Queen. They're still going to be very good defensively. I got Baltimore still in that No. 2 spot."

Quick Hits