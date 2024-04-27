Ravens Select Running Back Rasheen Ali in Round 5 

The 5-foot-11, 206-pounder is a one-cut back with excellent vision who uses blockers well. He rushed for over 100 yards 11 times in his career and had some of his best performances against the toughest teams on Marshall's schedule, including a 174-yard outing against Virginia Tech. In three bowl appearances, Ali ran for a combined 344 yards.

Ali was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 75 career catches. His abilities as a pass catcher are a good marriage with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, as he can be a weapon on screens and swing passes.

The Ravens have their lead back in free-agent addition Derrick Henry, with Justice Hill as the backup. Keaton Mitchell, who broke out as an undrafted rookie last year, is working his way back from a knee injury. Ali has a chance to open the season as the team's No. 3 back and work his way up.