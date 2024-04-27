Ravens Select Running Back Rasheen Ali in Round 5 

The Ravens added a running back with a nose for the end zone to add depth behind Derrick Henry. Baltimore selected Rasheen Ali from Marshall in the fifth round with pick No. 165.
Ali ran for 39 career touchdowns at Marshall, the third most touchdowns among collegiate backs since 2021. For his career, Ali totaled 2,831 yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry, including 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
He had a monster freshman season, rushing for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 46 catches for 342 yards and another score.
Ali took a leave of absence before the following season to address his "mental, physical and emotional health," and missed the first 10 games of the season with an MCL knee injury. but He returned to top form last season.
He was the first player from the Sun Belt Conference to be drafted in this year's class, even after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon at the Senior Bowl, which kept him from participating in drills at the Combine. He's expected to make a full return this summer.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pounder is a one-cut back with excellent vision who uses blockers well. He rushed for over 100 yards 11 times in his career and had some of his best performances against the toughest teams on Marshall's schedule, including a 174-yard outing against Virginia Tech. In three bowl appearances, Ali ran for a combined 344 yards.
Ali was also a reliable receiver out of the backfield with 75 career catches. His abilities as a pass catcher are a good marriage with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, as he can be a weapon on screens and swing passes.
The Ravens have their lead back in free-agent addition Derrick Henry, with Justice Hill as the backup. Keaton Mitchell, who broke out as an undrafted rookie last year, is working his way back from a knee injury. Ali has a chance to open the season as the team's No. 3 back and work his way up.
A boxer growing up (following in his father's footsteps), Ali was a late comer to football, which led to his light recruitment. Once he found the football field, he quickly broke out. The Ravens are hoping for the same in the NFL.
