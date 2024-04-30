Late for Work: Pundit Says Rashod Bateman Has What He Needs for Breakout Season

Looking at the Ravens' Winners and Losers Coming Out of the Draft

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec and Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer identified the Ravens' winners and losers coming out of the draft:

Winners

ILB Trenton Simpson

"It wasn't expected that the Ravens would use prime draft capital to replace Patrick Queen. DeCosta did that a year earlier when he selected Simpson in the third round. However, the Ravens not adding an inside linebacker in this draft reinforces the idea that they are more than comfortable with Simpson replacing Queen and starting alongside Roquan Smith. The added bonus for Simpson was that Baltimore drafted Wiggins, his former Clemson teammate." — Zrebiec

Manager of Data and Decision Science Derrick Yam

"DeCosta shouted Yam out twice during his draft news conference, praising a behind-the-scenes member of the organization's personnel staff. Yam sold DeCosta on the idea that the Ravens could stick at 30 and still get a player they had ranked in the top 20 on their board. Wiggins was comfortably inside the Ravens' top 20. It was also Yam who less assuredly told DeCosta there was an 80 percent chance offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten would still be available at pick No. 62 in the second round — and Baltimore wouldn't need to trade up to get him. DeCosta wasn't necessarily buying it, but Yam's initial sense was prescient." — Zrebiec

Assistant Head Coach / Pass Game Coordinator Chris Hewitt

"The Ravens' pass game coordinator got a promotion in February, named assistant head coach after an offseason exodus on the defensive staff. Now Hewitt and first-year secondary coach Doug Mallory will get another piece for a pass defense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL last season in efficiency, according to FTN. DeCosta called first-round pick Nate Wiggins the draft's 'best cover corner' and a potential 'true shutdown-type corner.' If Wiggins, an outside cornerback at Clemson, is too talented to keep off the field, the Ravens could move Marlon Humphrey into the slot and keep Brandon Stephens out wide. With Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams returning at safety, Hewitt and first-year Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr can get creative in the back end." — Shaffer

Safety depth

"After losing Geno Stone in free agency, the Ravens waited until the seventh round to draft a potential replacement safety, taking Purdue's Sanoussi Kane early Saturday night. But their savviest acquisition of the day might've been Maryland safety Beau Brade. The Clarksville native and former River Hill standout was the No. 143 player on Hasan's consensus big board, but he went undrafted and signed with the Ravens as a priority free agent. Like Stone, Brade doesn't have great speed (4.65-second 40-yard dash), but he was a team captain and two-year starter for a stout Terps secondary. If Ar'Darius Washington can remain healthy, the Ravens could have better depth at the position than expected." — Shaffer

Losers

Candidates for final wide receiver spot(s)

"With Flowers, Bateman and Nelson Agholor, the Ravens are pretty set with their top three receivers. The candidates for the final two or maybe three receiving spots on the 53-man roster just got some more competition with Baltimore drafting Devontez Walker in the fourth round and adding some college free-agent receivers after the draft. Walker will be on the team as long as he's healthy. Assuming the Ravens' top three receivers are also ready to go, that leaves maybe one or two roster spots for a group that includes Deonte Harty, Tylan Wallace, Sean Ryan and any receivers added in the coming weeks." — Zrebiec

Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams

"Both fourth-round picks in 2022, Armour-Davis and Williams have struggled to remain healthy for the Ravens, appearing in just 27 games combined over two seasons. It was already setting up to be a crucial summer for their futures before the Ravens used two of their first five picks on cornerbacks. There remains a path to the 53-man roster for both young corners who the Ravens like, but Armour-Davis and Williams are operating with significantly less margin of error now." — Zrebiec

OT Daniel Faalele

"That the Ravens drafted another challenger for the right tackle job was not surprising. That they took someone whose athletic profile is diametrically opposed to Faalele's was, at the very least, interesting. Rosengarten is 6 feet 5 and 308 pounds, with short arms (26th percentile among offensive tackles) but good speed (4.92-second 40-yard dash). Faalele is 6-8 and 380 pounds, with long arms (89th percentile) but limited open-field range. DeCosta said Friday that coordinator Todd Monken's offense works best with pass protectors who can 'do a lot of things out in space.' The Ravens leaned more on screen passes last year, and Derrick Henry thrived in the Tennessee Titans' wide-zone run schemes, which tend to favor agile linemen." — Shaffer

Who Will Start at Guard Spots Named Ravens' Biggest Post-Draft Question

Offensive line was the Ravens' biggest need entering the draft, and while they did get Rosengarten, they only selected one other offensive lineman (seventh-round center Nick Samac) and didn't draft anyone who started a game at guard in college.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley said that who will start at both guard spots is the Ravens' biggest post-draft question.

"Baltimore didn't draft a guard despite losing both of its starters — Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson — in free agency and not signing any veterans to replace them," Hensley wrote. "After the draft, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said backup Ben Cleveland, second-year lineman Andrew Vorhees and rookie Nick Samac all could be options to step up to fill those spots at left and right guard."

The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker expressed a similar sentiment, saying that the Ravens not selecting an offensive lineman with a chance to start at guard was the only disappointment about the team's draft haul.

"They accomplished their mission at tackle, but the Ravens also need starters at both guard spots," Walker wrote. "Andrew Vorhees is akin to a mid-round pick after his redshirt rookie season. Ben Cleveland is still looking for a shot in his fourth season. Offseason addition Josh Jones was a 2020 third-round pick. Those are three maybes for a team that had the luxury of depending on Kevin Zeitler the last three seasons. A third- or fourth-round guard would have been another maybe but would have at least freshened up the competition.