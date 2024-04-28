Top Takeaways From Ravens' 2024 Draft

The way the tackles popped off in the first round made the decision to go with a cornerback easier for DeCosta. All nine "top tier" tackles came off the board before pick No. 30, with the Cowboys taking Tyler Guyton at No. 29. My hunch is the Ravens wanted Wiggins over Guyton either way, but cornerback first was smart either way.

After the Ravens took Wiggins, cornerbacks flew off the board early in the second round. Four straight were picked from Nos. 40-43 and another two came off the board by the time the Ravens were back on the clock.

DeCosta and the Ravens also got their tackle, Rosengarten, before an offensive lineman run at the end of the second round and into the third. After Rosengarten at No. 62, and offensive lineman was taken with nine of the next 18 picks.

A whopping 10 offensive linemen were drafted in the third round. If the Ravens didn't take Rosengarten, they would've struck out trying to find a potential immediate offensive line starter at any of their three open positions because it wasn't happening in the third.

When running backs started flying off the board in the third round, Baltimore grabbed the value with cornerback T.J. Tampa instead, then came back to take running back Rasheen Ali first to kick off a stretch of three straight running back picks in the fifth round.