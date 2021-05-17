Rashod Bateman Isn't Worried About His Role in Ravens' Offense

May 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051721-Bateman

There's definitely a quiet confidence about Rashod Bateman. The Ravens' first-round wide receiver has high expectations for himself as a dynamic, playmaking and pro-ready talent coming out of college.

But he isn't entering the NFL worrying about his role or putting pressure on himself to make an instant impact. Just like his game, Bateman is smooth when talking about his expectations.

"My goal is to be the best I can be for this team – whatever that may be," Bateman said. "Whatever Coach [John] Harbaugh needs, whatever this offense needs, I just want to be that weapon and that person for them."

Bateman displayed his talent at rookie minicamp, showing strong hands, good acceleration and smooth routes. Harbaugh said the first impressions were "very positive."

"He's a no-nonsense guy. He has a nice demeanor about him. He's a quick learner," Harbaugh said. "He's everything we thought he would be, in terms of the athleticism and the skillset. … I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint."

After a breakout sophomore year with 1,219 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, Bateman had a somewhat tough junior season at Minnesota. He contracted COVID-19 over the summer, which dropped his weight 10 pounds and led to extended difficulties considering he has asthma.

He originally opted out of last season, then decided to play and dealt with injuries. Bateman played in five games and made 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns before opting out again with two games remaining.

"It just feels good to be back on the football field 100% healthy," Bateman said. "Due to my last college season, I wasn't 100% healthy. So, just to be back out there having fun, it's a blessing. I'm taking it all in. So, I'm having fun with it – definitely."

Best Photos From Ravens Rookie Minicamp

Here are the top photographs from this weekend's rookie arrivals, equipment fitting and practices.

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
1 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
2 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
3 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
4 / 30

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
5 / 30

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
6 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
7 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
8 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
9 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
10 / 30

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Xavier Kelly
11 / 30

DT Xavier Kelly

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Shaun Wade
12 / 30

CB Shaun Wade

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
13 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
14 / 30

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Brandon Stephens
15 / 30

CB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
16 / 30

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
17 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
18 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Donte Sylencieux
19 / 30

WR Donte Sylencieux

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Jaylon Moore
20 / 30

WR Jaylon Moore

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
21 / 30

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Brandon Stephens
22 / 30

CB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
23 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
24 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Kenji Bahar
25 / 30

QB Kenji Bahar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
26 / 30

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
27 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
28 / 30

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
29 / 30

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.
30 / 30

Ravens rookies practice during the 2021 minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Though Bateman does have a lot of refinement to his game already, he was getting constant pointers from new Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin and Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams. Baltimore will try to get the rookie up to speed as fast as possible.

"The feels are very different, so I'm just getting adjusted to that – different landmarks and things like that," Bateman said. "So, right now, I'm just learning to pick up the playbook, just learning my adjustments and fine-tuning my details."

The Ravens drafted Bateman to inject another threat into their passing game as a reliable outside target for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has an explosive speed threat in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on one side. To balance the offense, they needed another threat to make chain-moving contested catches and pick up yards after the catch.

Now it remains to be seen where and how much Baltimore utilizes Bateman in his rookie season. Baltimore signed veteran Sammy Watkins this offseason and saw positive flashes from Devin Duvernay, particularly as a slot receiver, in his rookie season.

Bateman has the talent to be among Jackson's top targets, but he's not worried about where he'll fit in or whatever pressure outsiders may put on him.

"My job is to go out to perform no matter if I was a first-round [pick], to seventh-round, to wherever," he said. "I have high expectations for myself, so my job is to go out and to perform anyway. I put that standard on myself, so every day I go to work, that's what I look forward to doing. … When I get my opportunity to play and put it on the field, that's what I'll do."

Related Content

news

Former Raven Lional Dalton Needs a Kidney

The former Ravens defensive tackle on the Super Bowl XXXV team has been fighting kidney disease for the past 17 months.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey's Purple Suit Stole the Show at Preakness

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Chuck Clark, and linebackers L.J. Fort and Jaylon Ferguson were among the Ravens at the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.
news

Rookie Ben Mason Practiced So Hard That He Tore the Skin Off His Feet

Tight end/fullback Ben Mason missed Saturday's practice because of sore feet. Michigan fans were not at all surprised.
news

Around the AFC North: It's 'Championship Or Bust' Mode in Cleveland

The Browns have the roster and schedule to make a run. First-round running back Najee Harris expects to be utilized everywhere in Pittsburgh and Ja'Marr Chase is impressing in Cincinnati.
news

2022 Navy-Notre Dame Game to Be Played at M&T Bank Stadium

The game will be televised by ABC or ESPN as part of the American Athletic Conference television deal.
news

Late for Work 5/17: Ravens Could See Production Early and Often From Rookie Class 

Undrafted rookies stand out during rookie minicamp. Marlon Humphrey vs. Ja'Marr Chase will be a matchup to watch. Potential trap games on the schedule?
news

News & Notes: Rashod Bateman's Talent Is 'As Advertised'

John Harbaugh discusses Baltimore's quirky 2021 regular season schedule. The addition of Alejandro Villaneuva is a huge plus for the offensive line.
news

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens' Rookie Class

Rashod Bateman seems bigger than he's listed and is very smooth. Odafe Oweh passes the eye test. Tylan Wallace is quick out of his breaks and a strong route-runner.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh projects as a three-down defender. The Ravens draft big-school prospects but are still looking for small-school undrafted gems.
news

News & Notes: Ben Cleveland's Goal Is to Start Immediately, But He's Not Looking Ahead 

Tylan Wallace is learning an offense much different than Oklahoma State's. Daelin Hayes, who grew up a Ravens fan, got goosebumps entering the Under Armour Performance Center.
news

SociaLight: WWE Star Braun Strowman Wonders If Ben Cleveland Is Related

WWE champion Braun Strowman has taken notice of the Ravens' mountain of a rookie, Ben Cleveland.
Advertising