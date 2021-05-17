Rashod Bateman Isn't Worried About His Role in Ravens' Offense

Now it remains to be seen where and how much Baltimore utilizes Bateman in his rookie season. Baltimore signed veteran Sammy Watkins this offseason and saw positive flashes from Devin Duvernay, particularly as a slot receiver, in his rookie season.

Bateman has the talent to be among Jackson's top targets, but he's not worried about where he'll fit in or whatever pressure outsiders may put on him.

"My job is to go out to perform no matter if I was a first-round [pick], to seventh-round, to wherever," he said. "I have high expectations for myself, so my job is to go out and to perform anyway. I put that standard on myself, so every day I go to work, that's what I look forward to doing. … When I get my opportunity to play and put it on the field, that's what I'll do."