Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Rashod Bateman Sidelined on Short Week

Oct 25, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman was added to Tuesday's injury report, two days before the Ravens take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the short week of Thursday Night Football. Bateman is listed with a foot injury, the same injury that sidelined him for two games.

Bateman returned to play against the Browns last week. He saw his usual workload and didn't seem to have any ill effects after catching four passes for 42 yards.

Monday's practice report was an estimation after a team walk-through.

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) also got more time off, as he did not practice Monday or Tuesday. Andrews and the Ravens said they're trying to get the star tight end some extra rest as he's seen a lot of action.

After being listed as non-participants Monday, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters practiced fully Tuesday. Brandon Stephens (oblique) has been limited both days this week.

Veteran starting linebacker Josh Bynes is dealing with a quad injury tweaked against the Browns and has not practiced yet this week.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) have not practiced this week. Stanley told reporters in the locker room that he expects he'll be ready to play.

