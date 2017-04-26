Ravens 2017 Seven-Round Mock Draft

After months of dissecting and debating this year's draft, staff writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing took a shot at predicting what Baltimore will do with all seven of its picks.
NOTE: These mock drafts were made without any insider knowledge of who the Ravens are going to pick. These predictions are based on the writers' opinions, not those in the front office. This also does not take into account any possible trades.
Ryan Mink
Round 1 (No. 16): DE Derek Barnett, TennesseeBarnett was ultra productive in the SEC, notching 32 sacks and 52 tackles for loss in three years. He's a hard worker, smart player and punishing hitter. Sounds like a Raven, and somebody that could take over for Terrell Suggs down the line. With so much defensive talent at the top of this year's draft, a top-tier player like Barnett could slide. He didn't test all that well at the combine, which could give teams in the top 15 pause. The Ravens are a team that trusts the tape. If Baltimore trades back, UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley could be the pick.
Round 2 (No. 47): CB Quincy Wilson, FloridaWilson is a first-round talent who could last until the second round because of all the talent at cornerback. At 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, he fits the Ravens' desire for size on the outside. He's confident, competitive, a more-than-willing tackler and has ball skills (six career interceptions). He enjoys playing press. That's a combination that will be alluring to Baltimore.
**
Round 3 (No. 74): OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M**
Eluemunor grew up in North London before coming to the States at age 14 to play football. While rather new to the sport, he has gotten progressively better over the years and flourished last season. He's big (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) and powerful (34 bench press reps). He can play guard or right tackle, which is perfect flexibility for Baltimore.
Round 3 (No. 78): WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech
Henderson had monster production in 2016, and was named the Conference USA Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year. He notched 82 catches for 1,535 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a receiver, and had two touchdowns as a dynamic kickoff returner. The Ravens could use a returner, and are always looking for more explosiveness at wide receiver. With improvement in his technique, Henderson could turn into a starter.
Round 4 (No. 122): C Ethan Pocic, LSUThe Ravens want to get bigger on the offensive line. Well how about a 6-foot-6 center with position flexibility? Pocic can line up anywhere on the offensive line, which is quite valuable in Baltimore given the multiple needs. He played tackle, guard and center in college. He was highly regarded at LSU and is a flexible, natural athlete who can add more bulk.
Round 5 (No. 159): DT Larry Ogunjobi, CharlotteBaltimore always values beefing up the defensive line, and will likely do so after trading Timmy Jernigan and losing Lawrence Guy in free agency. Ogunjobi, the son of Nigerian immigrants, is a disruptive defensive tackle in Jernigan's mold. He led the 49ers in tackles for loss in each of his four seasons, and is very intelligent. He has the potential to turn into a starter. Pick change from: TE Michael Roberts, Toledo.
Round 6 (No. 186): ILB Connor Harris, Lindenwood
Harris only got one Division I offer (Kansas), so he decided to play Division II. He dominated at that level, being named the Cliff Harris Award winner as the top defender in Division II and below. He's a natural leader who loves the game, loves studying tape and loves getting after in the weight room. He's athletic enough to play all three downs, and at least thrive on special teams early.
Garrett Downing
Round 1 (No. 16): WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Perhaps the best receiver in the draft, Davis will fall to the Ravens in the middle of the first round because of an offseason ankle injury and questions about his level of college competition. Davis (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) has all the makings of a star NFL receiver. He dominated the Mid-American Conference and finished with 5,285 career receiving yards. The Ravens have been looking for a true home-grown No. 1 receiver for years, and Davis could certainly fit the bill at No. 16.
Round 2 (No. 47): CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
This year's draft class is full of tall, lean cornerbacks who fit the NFL's trend preferring bigger corners. Tankersley (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) falls into that category. He has ideal size, and he can also run with the speedsters. Tankersley turned some heads with a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds at the combine, fifth-fastest among all defensive backs. He also has plenty of production. He started for the last two seasons and helped Clemson win a national title last year by notching four interceptions.
**
Round 3 (No. 74): OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan**
Baltimore has a hole at right tackle after Rick Wagner departed for Detroit in free agency, and Moton has the potential to become an immediate starter. At 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, Moton has plenty of size to make the jump to the NFL, and he has experience on the right side of the line. He played right tackle and right guard over his four years in college, and earned first-team All-MAC honors as a right tackle last season.
Round 3 (No. 78): OLB Tarell Basham, Ohio
Adding a pass rusher is a priority for the Ravens, and Basham would present great value if Baltimore could get him in the third round. Basham (6-foot-4, 269 pounds) has an idea build to play outside linebacker in the Ravens' defense, and he could learn under veteran Terrell Suggs. Basham could also provide immediate production as a pass rusher, as he had 11.5 sacks last year and 22 over the last three seasons.
Round 4 (No. 122): CB Howard Wilson, Houston
Just because the Ravens may add a cornerback early, don't rule out a Day 3 pick to help the secondary. General Manager Ozzie Newsome knows how difficult it is to find quality cornerbacks when injuries start to pile up late in the season, and he wants to build a deep stable at the position. Wilson (6-1, 184) is another long cornerback with good ball skills, but he'll likely fall to the third day because he has limited experience as a starter. He would be more of a developmental player who could eventually step into a larger role.
Round 5 (No. 159): DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
The Ravens are looking for another good, young defender to work into the defensive line rotation after trading away Timmy Jernigan this offseason. Glasgow would give the Ravens some much-needed pass-rush ability, as Pro Football Focus ranked him second in pass-rush productivity among all interior defensive linemen. Glasgow is a hard worker who earned himself a scholarship after initially walking on at Michigan, and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh will certainly have the inside scoop on him from his brother Jim.
Round 6 (No. 186): WR/RS Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia
The Ravens are looking for playmakers, and McKenzie can change the game in a hurry. He's an explosive returner, and the Ravens have a need in that area. McKenzie has six return touchdowns over the last three seasons, and he thrived as a punt returner. McKenzie is a home-run threat every time he gets the ball in his hands, and the Ravens would love to add that element to their return game.