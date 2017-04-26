Ravens 2017 Seven-Round Mock Draft

Round 3 (No. 74): OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M**

Eluemunor grew up in North London before coming to the States at age 14 to play football. While rather new to the sport, he has gotten progressively better over the years and flourished last season. He's big (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) and powerful (34 bench press reps). He can play guard or right tackle, which is perfect flexibility for Baltimore.

Round 3 (No. 78): WR Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech

Henderson had monster production in 2016, and was named the Conference USA Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year. He notched 82 catches for 1,535 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns as a receiver, and had two touchdowns as a dynamic kickoff returner. The Ravens could use a returner, and are always looking for more explosiveness at wide receiver. With improvement in his technique, Henderson could turn into a starter.

Round 4 (No. 122): C Ethan Pocic, LSUThe Ravens want to get bigger on the offensive line. Well how about a 6-foot-6 center with position flexibility? Pocic can line up anywhere on the offensive line, which is quite valuable in Baltimore given the multiple needs. He played tackle, guard and center in college. He was highly regarded at LSU and is a flexible, natural athlete who can add more bulk.

Round 5 (No. 159): DT Larry Ogunjobi, CharlotteBaltimore always values beefing up the defensive line, and will likely do so after trading Timmy Jernigan and losing Lawrence Guy in free agency. Ogunjobi, the son of Nigerian immigrants, is a disruptive defensive tackle in Jernigan's mold. He led the 49ers in tackles for loss in each of his four seasons, and is very intelligent. He has the potential to turn into a starter. Pick change from: TE Michael Roberts, Toledo.

Round 6 (No. 186): ILB Connor Harris, Lindenwood

Harris only got one Division I offer (Kansas), so he decided to play Division II. He dominated at that level, being named the Cliff Harris Award winner as the top defender in Division II and below. He's a natural leader who loves the game, loves studying tape and loves getting after in the weight room. He's athletic enough to play all three downs, and at least thrive on special teams early.

Garrett Downing

Round 1 (No. 16): WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Perhaps the best receiver in the draft, Davis will fall to the Ravens in the middle of the first round because of an offseason ankle injury and questions about his level of college competition. Davis (6-foot-3, 209 pounds) has all the makings of a star NFL receiver. He dominated the Mid-American Conference and finished with 5,285 career receiving yards. The Ravens have been looking for a true home-grown No. 1 receiver for years, and Davis could certainly fit the bill at No. 16.

Round 2 (No. 47): CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson

This year's draft class is full of tall, lean cornerbacks who fit the NFL's trend preferring bigger corners. Tankersley (6-foot-1, 199 pounds) falls into that category. He has ideal size, and he can also run with the speedsters. Tankersley turned some heads with a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds at the combine, fifth-fastest among all defensive backs. He also has plenty of production. He started for the last two seasons and helped Clemson win a national title last year by notching four interceptions.