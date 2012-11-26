Ravens Activate David Reed From Physically Unable To Perform List

Nov 26, 2012 at 07:07 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

26_DavidReed_news.jpg


The Ravens have added another weapon to the special teams unit.

Dave Reed, last year's starting kick returner, was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Reed took defensive back Anthony Levine's spot on the 53-man roster after Levine was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday's game.

Reed had been practicing with the team for the last three weeks after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL. He will challenge Jacoby Jones for the starting job at kick returner, although Jones currently has a stronghold on the job with two kickoff return touchdowns this season.

Reed will also provide additional depth at wide receiver and will likely be in the mix on the special teams coverage units.

The 2010 fifth-round pick led the NFL in kickoff return average (29.3 yards) during his rookie season, and he was the starter last year before a two-fumble game against Seattle in Week 10 cost him the job. He suffered the torn ACL in Week 16 against the Browns.

The move to injured reserve ends a two-game stretch on the active roster for Levine, who started the season on the practice squad. Levine worked on special teams and was a reserve in the secondary, and this year was his first opportunity on an active roster.

