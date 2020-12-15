Ravens Activate Dez Bryant From COVID-19 List

Bryant tweeted that he produced multiple negative tests in the following days after the game. He was still placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 10, two days after the Dallas game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Bryant's teammates expressed empathy for Bryant's situation, knowing how badly he wanted to face his former team. Harbaugh said that people have to make decisions for themselves on whether to continue playing, but that Harbaugh "absolutely" wanted Bryant back.

The Ravens offense has posted 81 points over the past two weeks with Bryant sidelined and wide receiver Myles Boykin had a touchdown against the Cowboys. Boykin caught one pass for 15 yards in Cleveland.

Still, Baltimore could use Bryant's skillset in an offense being driven by Lamar Jackson. Bryant has had four catches for 28 yards in three games played this season.