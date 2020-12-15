Ravens Activate Dez Bryant From COVID-19 List

Dec 15, 2020 at 04:57 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121520-Bryant
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dez Bryant

The Ravens activated wide receiver Dez Bryant Tuesday afternoon after he spent five days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, paving the way for Bryant to rejoin the team this week in practice and for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant was denied an opportunity to face his former Dallas Cowboys team long before kickoff after producing a positive test on Dec. 8. He missed that game and Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant was distraught after not being able to face the Cowboys and tweeted that he was going "quit for the rest of the season." Later that night, he told a follower that he was coming back.

Bryant tweeted that he produced multiple negative tests in the following days after the game. He was still placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 10, two days after the Dallas game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Bryant's teammates expressed empathy for Bryant's situation, knowing how badly he wanted to face his former team. Harbaugh said that people have to make decisions for themselves on whether to continue playing, but that Harbaugh "absolutely" wanted Bryant back.

The Ravens offense has posted 81 points over the past two weeks with Bryant sidelined and wide receiver Myles Boykin had a touchdown against the Cowboys. Boykin caught one pass for 15 yards in Cleveland.

Still, Baltimore could use Bryant's skillset in an offense being driven by Lamar Jackson. Bryant has had four catches for 28 yards in three games played this season.

Like the rest of the country, Bryant was glued to the TV for Monday Night Football and cheering on his teammates.

In other news, the Ravens also activated cornerback Terrell Bonds off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He has reverted to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-November. That leaves safety Geno Stone as the only Raven still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list following the team's outbreak three weeks ago.

