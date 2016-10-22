Ravens Activate Lorenzo Taliaferro, Promote Robertson Daniel To 53-Man Roster

Oct 22, 2016 at 04:20 AM
WR Miles Boykin
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

21_Taliaferro_news.jpg


Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro told reporters "no one can steal my joy this week."

That was especially true Saturday when the Ravens moved him to the 53-man roster. To make room for Taliaferro, the Ravens released tight end Daniel Brown.

Baltimore also promoted cornerback Robertson Daniel  from the practice squad and placed reserve safety Kendrick Lewis (thigh) on injured reserve. Daniel has been on the practice squad the last two weeks and the Ravens called him up as Jimmy Smith (concussion), Shareece Wright (thigh) and Jerraud Powers (thigh) are all dealing with injuries.

Taliaferro returned to practice this week after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list. He had been sidelined for much of the last two years because of a lisfranc foot injury.

Now he's eligible to make his 2016 season debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

"That means that they feel I can do something to help us win, so I would be honored and I'm going to go out there and give it my all," Taliaferro said Friday when asked about the possibility of getting activated.

The Ravens had two more weeks to get a look at Taliaferro in practice before determining whether to activate him, but they saw enough in a short sample size to move him to the 53-man roster.

He joins a crowded backfield where Terrance West has emerged as the lead back over the last few weeks. Taliaferro will compete with rookie Kenneth Dixon and second-year back Javorious Allen for carries. 

He will most likely provide immediate contributions on special teams, as he was working on kickoff return and coverage teams throughout the week.

"Special teams is big," Taliaferro said. "I want to do everything I can to help this team win, whether it's special teams, offense, defense, whatever it is."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction

Haloti Ngata is one of the best defenders in a Ravens history full of greats, but it's his parents who he'll be thinking of Monday night.
news

Around the AFC North: JuJu Smith-Schuster Is Out for the Season

Joe Burrow shook off a big hit, but went to the hospital following Cincinnati's defeat. The Browns are furious with the officials after a wild loss to Chargers.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday Night Football.
news

Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Stands Alone With Colts Over Ravens

See who the pundits are picking to win Monday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

Ravens reportedly getting trade offers for their running backs. Justin Tucker trends without even playing. How much does the Ravens' rushing streak matter?
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

With the Ravens playing on 'Monday Night Football' fans have a chance to watch some other good AFC games.
news

News & Notes: Latavius Murray Is Adapting to Ravens' Running Back Committee

Lamar Jackson's throwing has impressed Latavius Murray. John Harbaugh gives update on Jaylon Ferguson. Le'Veon Bell uses boxing to his benefit.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice and is questionable. DeShon Elliott is questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A run of four straight home games give the Baltimore Ravens a chance to stack wins. Two nominations for the 'Best Supporting Actor' award so far this season.
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Is Off to a Strong Start

Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland left guard rotation is working well. Justin Madubuike is carving out a larger role. Double punt on Thursday Night Football gets Chris Horton's attention.
news

As Ravens Offense Evolves, Lamar Jackson Wants Opponents to Focus on Stopping the Run

Lamar Jackson has been more accurate on throws outside the numbers and is going deep, stretching defenses horizontally and vertically.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising