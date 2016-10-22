Ravens Activate Lorenzo Taliaferro, Promote Robertson Daniel To 53-Man Roster





Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro told reporters "no one can steal my joy this week."

That was especially true Saturday when the Ravens moved him to the 53-man roster. To make room for Taliaferro, the Ravens released tight end Daniel Brown.

Baltimore also promoted cornerback Robertson Daniel from the practice squad and placed reserve safety Kendrick Lewis (thigh) on injured reserve. Daniel has been on the practice squad the last two weeks and the Ravens called him up as Jimmy Smith (concussion), Shareece Wright (thigh) and Jerraud Powers (thigh) are all dealing with injuries.

Taliaferro returned to practice this week after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list. He had been sidelined for much of the last two years because of a lisfranc foot injury.

Now he's eligible to make his 2016 season debut Sunday against the New York Jets.

"That means that they feel I can do something to help us win, so I would be honored and I'm going to go out there and give it my all," Taliaferro said Friday when asked about the possibility of getting activated.

The Ravens had two more weeks to get a look at Taliaferro in practice before determining whether to activate him, but they saw enough in a short sample size to move him to the 53-man roster.

He joins a crowded backfield where Terrance West has emerged as the lead back over the last few weeks. Taliaferro will compete with rookie Kenneth Dixon and second-year back Javorious Allen for carries.

He will most likely provide immediate contributions on special teams, as he was working on kickoff return and coverage teams throughout the week.