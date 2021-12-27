Ravens Activate Two Players From COVID-19 List, Place One More On

The Ravens got two more players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday but placed one more on.

Veterans Jimmy Smith and Pernell McPhee were activated to the 53-man roster, but safety Tony Jefferson was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

The Ravens now have eight players from the 53-man roster on the COVID list.

Wide receiver Jaylon Moore was also restored to the practice squad. Offensive tackle Adrian Ealy was released from the practice squad.

Jefferson led the Ravens with 10 tackles and had a sack in Cincinnati, showing the veteran safety can still be an impact player after his 2019 knee injury. The Ravens probably wouldn't need his services as much this week if Geno Stone comes off the COVID-19 list.

Getting Smith back is big for a cornerback unit that is especially banged up. Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley played the majority of the snaps against the Bengals and Anthony Averett (ribs) and Tavon Young are dealing with injuries. Smith could be called on to start. Fellow cornerback Chris Westry is still on the COVID-19 list.