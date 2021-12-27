Snap Counts: Defensive Backups Play a Ton, Young Wide Receivers Show Out

With 15 players on injured reserve and 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens were extremely short-handed against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said "maybe [the Ravens] had a new DB in there" but it was far more than that.

Baltimore was left shuffling its roster to try to cover the Bengals' assortment of offensive weapons in a 41-21 loss.

Here's how the snap counts played out: