Snap Counts: Defensive Backups Play a Ton, Young Wide Receivers Show Out

Dec 27, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122721-Snap-Count
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II

With 15 players on injured reserve and 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens were extremely short-handed against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said "maybe [the Ravens] had a new DB in there" but it was far more than that.

Baltimore was left shuffling its roster to try to cover the Bengals' assortment of offensive weapons in a 41-21 loss.

Here's how the snap counts played out:

  • Cornerback Daryl Worley, who signed with the Ravens last week, played 83% of the snaps. He was going to have a fairly big role regardless, but Anthony Averett's chest injury after just 11 snaps increased Worley's workload.
  • Cornerback Kevon Seymour, who spent much of the year on the practice squad, played 75 of the 76 defensive snaps (99%). That's up from 87% a week ago against the Packers and the most single-game snaps Seymour has ever played.
  • Tavon Young played 76% of the defensive snaps before leaving the game. The Ravens didn't have another cornerback, so they instead used a mixture of safeties to fill the void after his injury.
  • Rookie safety Brandon Stephens did not play 100 percent of the defensive snaps (or close) as he'd done the previous six weeks. He was on the field for 57% of the snaps. Stephens was dealing with an illness last week that knocked him out of practice Thursday and limited him Friday.
  • After being signed on Dec. 13, veteran Tony Jefferson logged 47 defensive snaps (62%). He was also prominent on special teams. Jefferson led the Ravens with 10 tackles and had one sack, making a statement that he can still play well in this league after his 2019 season-ending knee injury.
  • Second-year defensive tackle Broderick Washington played a season-high 48 snaps with Justin Madubuike on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He logged one sack and nearly had another on the first play of the game but Joe Burrow wiggled out of his grasp.
  • Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) suited up after missing the team's Week 15 game against Green Bay, but he only played eight defensive snaps.
  • Offensively, the Ravens got a good look at two young wide receivers – James Proche and Tylan Wallace. Sammy Watkins didn't get any practice all week because he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and only played three offensive snaps. So Proche (47%) and Wallace (46%) basically split the No. 3 receiver job behind Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman. Proche caught seven of eight passes his way for 76 yards. Wallace converted a third-and-long with an 18-yard catch over the middle in which he shook off contact.

Related Content

news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Backs Baker Mayfield After His Four Interceptions

Steelers playoffs chances take a hit after a blowout loss in Kansas City. The Bengals' young offensive weapons are in the record books. 
news

Ravens-Rams Game Moved to 1 p.m. Start

Sunday's game between the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams has been moved from 4:25 p.m. to a 1 p.m. kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

What the Bengals Said After Beating Ravens

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor explains why he kept Joe Burrow throwing late in the game and Burrow talks about topping 500 passing yards against the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 12/27: Pundits Say Bengals Ran Up Score, Ravens Pay No Mind

Ravens have reached "critical mass" after overcoming adversity all season. Media expresses doubts concerning Ravens' postseason chances.
news

Ravens Back in Playoff Position Following 20-Point Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs helped the Ravens' chances of winning a wild-card spot.
news

Josh Johnson Has Impressive Response to Ravens' Quarterback Emergency

Making his first NFL start in three seasons, Josh Johnson threw for over 300 yards and ran the offense after being signed less than two weeks ago.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Blowout Loss in Cincinnati

As the Ravens' list of subtractions grew, you had to wonder if there was a tipping point beyond which they simply couldn't muster such magic. Well, there was.
news

Mark Andrews Is a 'Monster' No Matter Who Is at Quarterback

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals defense.
news

Short-Handed Ravens Defense Overwhelmed By Joe Burrow

By the end of Sunday's game in Cincinnati, the Ravens didn't have a single cornerback they started the season with. 
news

Anthony Averett Leaves Cincinnati Game With Chest Injury

Baltimore's decimated secondary suffered another blow when Anthony Averett suffered a chest injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Patrick Mekari Active vs. Bengals, Blocking for Josh Johnson

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is inactive, but defensive lineman Calais Campbell will return from thigh injury.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising