Ravens Hire Four Coaches, Including Pass Game Specialist and WR Coach

Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he's guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including with Nebraska from 2015-17. Williams has been an assistant coach at Nebraska, Tulane, and Fresno State. Most recently, he has built a reputation as a personal coach for several top NFL wide receivers, including the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and Packers' Davante Adams.

"Keith has extensive experience working as a personal coach for some of the NFL's top wide receivers," Harbaugh said. "His offensive knowledge – particularly in the passing game – and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff."

Brooks spent four seasons on the Ravens staff (2009-2012) under Harbaugh as an offensive assistant, working closely with the team's wide receivers and running backs. Last season, Brooks was the defensive line coach at Charleston Southern, where his unit helped set a new CSU single-season sack record (35), while also posting the conference's sixth-most tackles for loss (95) en route to three Buccaneers defenders earning first-team All-Big South honors.

He is the son of the Ravens' late defensive line coach Clarence Brooks, who worked in Baltimore from 2005-2015 before passing away in 2016.

"Jason has spent time with the Ravens organization and understands first-hand the culture of our team," Harbaugh stated. "His late father, Clarence – who is one of the best coaches I've had the opportunity to be around – was a tremendous influence on his son in countless ways. We are excited to welcome Jason back to our coaching staff."

Peterson has spent the past two seasons at Wayne State's linebackers coach. A longtime collegiate coach, Peterson has also been a part of staffs at Eastern Michigan (2014-18; 2004-08), Miami (Ohio) (2011-13; 1991-98), Illinois State (2009-10) and Northwestern (1999-2003). He also gained valuable experience taking part in NFL Minority Coaching Internships with the Bears (2001), Lions (1997) and Colts (1995). Peterson and Harbaugh share a connection as Miami of Ohio graduates.

"Jay is a proven collegiate coach who has a terrific ability to connect with and mentor his players," Harbaugh stated. "He will work well with Rob helping guide and further develop our young linebacker corps."