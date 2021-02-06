Ravens Hire Four Coaches, Including Pass Game Specialist and WR Coach

The Ravens have made four additions to their coaching staff, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced Saturday.
Keith Williams has been hired as Pass Game Specialist, Tee Martin as Wide Receivers Coach, Jason Brooks as Assistant Defensive Line Coach and Jay Peterson as Assistant Linebackers Coach.
Williams and Martin replace David Culley, who was hired as the Texans' head coach. Brooks will work under new Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver and Peterson will work with new Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan.
The 42-year-old Martin spent the past two seasons as the University of Tennessee's Assistant Head Coach/Wide Receivers, and before that he spent three seasons as USC's offensive coordinator.
While serving as offensive coordinator at USC in 2017, Martin helped the Trojans form the nation's 13th-ranked offense, en route to winning the Pac-12 Championship and advancing to the Cotton Bowl. Upon returning to Tennessee, Martin helped lead improvements across the board for the offense, as the Volunteers saw an increase in production in total offense, passing yards, rushing yards, scoring and third-down conversions.
"Tee is a natural, charismatic leader, whose bright offensive mind will benefit our young group of wideouts," Harbaugh said. "His history of coaching standout receivers on the collegiate level will translate well to the NFL."
A college assistant coach since 2006, Martin spent four seasons as an NFL backup quarterback and two seasons playing in the CFL. One of the greatest quarterbacks in Tennessee history, Martin led the Volunteers to a 13-0 record and a national championship in 1998.
Martin has also coached a number of wide receivers currently playing in the NFL, including JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb.
Martin's son is former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers, a top prospect in the upcoming draft. Martin and Rodgers recently spent time together at the Senior Bowl.
Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he's guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including with Nebraska from 2015-17. Williams has been an assistant coach at Nebraska, Tulane, and Fresno State. Most recently, he has built a reputation as a personal coach for several top NFL wide receivers, including the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and Packers' Davante Adams.
"Keith has extensive experience working as a personal coach for some of the NFL's top wide receivers," Harbaugh said. "His offensive knowledge – particularly in the passing game – and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff."
Brooks spent four seasons on the Ravens staff (2009-2012) under Harbaugh as an offensive assistant, working closely with the team's wide receivers and running backs. Last season, Brooks was the defensive line coach at Charleston Southern, where his unit helped set a new CSU single-season sack record (35), while also posting the conference's sixth-most tackles for loss (95) en route to three Buccaneers defenders earning first-team All-Big South honors.
He is the son of the Ravens' late defensive line coach Clarence Brooks, who worked in Baltimore from 2005-2015 before passing away in 2016.
"Jason has spent time with the Ravens organization and understands first-hand the culture of our team," Harbaugh stated. "His late father, Clarence – who is one of the best coaches I've had the opportunity to be around – was a tremendous influence on his son in countless ways. We are excited to welcome Jason back to our coaching staff."
Peterson has spent the past two seasons at Wayne State's linebackers coach. A longtime collegiate coach, Peterson has also been a part of staffs at Eastern Michigan (2014-18; 2004-08), Miami (Ohio) (2011-13; 1991-98), Illinois State (2009-10) and Northwestern (1999-2003). He also gained valuable experience taking part in NFL Minority Coaching Internships with the Bears (2001), Lions (1997) and Colts (1995). Peterson and Harbaugh share a connection as Miami of Ohio graduates.
"Jay is a proven collegiate coach who has a terrific ability to connect with and mentor his players," Harbaugh stated. "He will work well with Rob helping guide and further develop our young linebacker corps."
All four coaches are Black men, and six of Head Coach John Harbaugh's seven coaching hires this offseason are Black.