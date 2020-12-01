Ravens Add No New Players to COVID-19 List, Activate More Off It

Dec 01, 2020 at 04:01 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120120-Williams-McSorley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: QB Trace McSorley

The Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak appears to be abating, as the team did not add any new players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday for just the second time in more than a week.

Baltimore also continued to get players back, as defensive tackle Brandon Williams, quarterback Trace McSorley and cornerbacks Tavon Young and Khalil Dorsey were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Young and Dorsey reverted to injured reserve.

It's unknown whether Williams returning to the 53-man roster means he will play Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens' run-stopping nose tackle suffered an ankle injury early in the loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 15 and sat out the following game against Tennessee.

McSorley's return means he could be Robert Griffin III's backup against the Steelers. Otherwise, the Ravens would have needed to call up undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley from the practice squad. McSorley, a 2019 sixth-round pick, has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game.

The Ravens held a distanced walk-through/conditioning session at the Under Armour Performance Center Monday night, then another walk-through Tuesday before traveling to Pittsburgh.

It was the team's first on-field work together in a week. The only other day over the past week that the Ravens didn't add a player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list was Sunday. The latest was cornerback Terrell Bonds, who has been away from the team after suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

On Monday, the Ravens activated outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

