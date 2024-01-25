Ravens Uniform Combination for AFC Championship

Baltimore is sticking with what works.
The Ravens will wear their purple jerseys and black pants for their first AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's the same combo they wore in last week's divisional win over the Texans.
Baltimore is 3-0 all-time in the playoffs wearing this combo, with an all-time regular-season record of 24-8.
The Ravens and Chiefs last squared off on Sep. 19, 2021, which saw Baltimore score a 36-35 win wearing purple jerseys and white pants.
The last time the Ravens went to the AFC Championship was in 2012, when they defeated the New England Patriots, 23-20, on the road wearing their white jerseys and black pants.