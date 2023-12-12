Ravens Announce Major M&T Bank Stadium Improvement Project

"We are so proud to continue the partnership between the Ravens, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the state by announcing these transformative projects that will enhance not only M&T Bank Stadium, but the entire City of Baltimore," Governor Wes Moore stated.

"The Baltimore Ravens work around the clock to ensure that all fans have access to a best-in-class gameday environment, and these improvements will help them to continue delivering one of the best fan experiences in the world."

The Ravens are improving the experience for all fans, especially in pre- and post-game entertainment with the North and South Plaza additions, as well as The Gatehouse. These spaces, which will include a concert venue and retail store open basically year round, will give the Ravens opportunities for more unique events.

The Ravens are also digging out the remainder of the service level around the stadium to add more premium options in the Club and Suite levels. This will include add-on options for fans looking to enhance their gameday experience with premium amenities.

Here's an outline of the different projects, with scheduled completion dates:

North Plaza (2025)