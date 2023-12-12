Ravens Announce Major M&T Bank Stadium Improvement Project

M&T Bank Stadium already has one of the best gameday atmospheres in the NFL and it's about to get a whole lot better.
The Ravens announced a multi-year project (2024-2026) to enhance M&T Bank Stadium with significant projects that will make sure the stadium, which is in its 25th season, remains a world-class NFL and entertainment venue.
The Ravens are using a projected $430 million of the $600 million of state funds allotted for stadium improvements. The funds came with the renewal of the Ravens' lease, which will keep them in M&T Bank Stadium through at least the 2037 season.
"In connection with the extension of our lease, we are grateful to partner with the State of Maryland and Maryland Stadium Authority for this significant investment. M&T Bank Stadium is not just home to the Ravens, but it's an epicenter of excitement, opportunity and Maryland pride," Ravens President Sashi Brown stated.
"Our team has designed exciting renovations that will elevate the gameday experience for every Ravens fan. As part of these renovations, we are also making important infrastructure investments to secure the stadium's long-term viability."
Brown said that when the Ravens and Maryland Stadium Authority took a big-picture outlook of M&T Bank Stadium, the decision was made to continue to improve the existing building rather than wait and eventually build a new stadium that would cost billions.
Here's a look at what M&T Bank Stadium will look like after the major improvements coming over the next two years.
"We are so proud to continue the partnership between the Ravens, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the state by announcing these transformative projects that will enhance not only M&T Bank Stadium, but the entire City of Baltimore," Governor Wes Moore stated.
"The Baltimore Ravens work around the clock to ensure that all fans have access to a best-in-class gameday environment, and these improvements will help them to continue delivering one of the best fan experiences in the world."
The Ravens are improving the experience for all fans, especially in pre- and post-game entertainment with the North and South Plaza additions, as well as The Gatehouse. These spaces, which will include a concert venue and retail store open basically year round, will give the Ravens opportunities for more unique events.
The Ravens are also digging out the remainder of the service level around the stadium to add more premium options in the Club and Suite levels. This will include add-on options for fans looking to enhance their gameday experience with premium amenities.
Here's an outline of the different projects, with scheduled completion dates:
North Plaza (2025)
Serving as the Grand Entrance to M&T Bank Stadium, the revitalized North Plaza will feature two large structures flanking the gates. The west structure will include an open-air tailgate & concert venue with three levels of viewing, a main stage, and an indoor sports bar on the main level that will quickly become the stadium's premier pre-game destination. The east structure will feature a 7,000 sq. ft retail space with a second-floor hospitality area that prominently features key pieces of Ravens artifacts and memorabilia, providing fans the unique ability to immerse themselves in team history. This new plaza experience also provides an ideal location for events throughout the year.
The Gatehouse (2024)
A gateway to M&T Bank Stadium, the Gatehouse offers two levels of social space for fans to experience before, during and after every home game. With a sports bar vibe, fans can enjoy drinks and socializing on the main floor while surrounded by video screens, or they can take in sights from the rooftop deck and gather "Baltimore style" under string lights while taking in a city view. The Gatehouse is located on the stadium's east side just outside of Gate B.
Upper Concourse (2025)
Concourses on the Upper Level of M&T Bank Stadium will expand in multiple areas, providing fans in "The Perch" additional space to enjoy unique food offerings and pre-game parties, while enjoying the best views of Charm City on gameday.
South Club (2025)
An ultra-premium field-level club with unique team access, the South Club will offer a lounge-like atmosphere to South Club seat holders, as well as individual and corporate members. The space will provide an exclusive view of the Ravens' player tunnel at the 50-yard line, allowing members to watch the team take the field for pre-game warmups, in addition to offering the ability to view live head coach and player post-game press conferences.
North Club (2025)
This elevated club experience at field level offers guests, both with seats and memberships, convenient access from the main concourse. Situated at the 50-yard line, there will be a limited number of field seats available, while all members will enjoy a social sports bar area with seating, screens, and climate control throughout the game.
West End Zone Club (2025)
This field-level space offers a new club experience to fans who want to add a premium option to their gameday through an End Zone Club membership. The club will be home to two featured bars, with premium food and beverage. The club will operate both before and after the game, giving members a chance to heat up, cool down or relax following a Ravens' victory.
West End Zone Suites (2025)
Suite holders can take in the game from two rows of seating directly on the field in the west end zone of M&T Bank Stadium. Guests will not only have access to the West End Zone Club, but they'll be able to enjoy a social suite experience with a private suite, as well as access to a members-only social area outfitted with bar and food service stations before, during and after the game.
The Blackwing (2024)
Guests of M&T Bank Stadium will soon enjoy the best game-action view in the building from the most luxurious accommodations available. Situated just below the club level along the Ravens' sideline, The Blackwing features 10 individual suites all connected to a private club that feels like a throwback to a speakeasy bar and lounge. This experience includes concierge service, high-end food and beverage options, mixologists at the bar, featured cocktails, a special selection of bakery items from a pastry chef and more. Members of The Blackwing will have access to the exclusive club on non-gamedays, as well.
South Plaza
Providing a primary collective entry into Gate D, the South Plaza will welcome fans who approach the stadium from Warner Street and will feature a Flagship retail store.