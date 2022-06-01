Ravens Announce Nine Personnel Promotions

Jun 01, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

052422-Staff-Promotions
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Mark Azevedo; Right: David Blackburn

About a month after the 2022 NFL Draft ended, the Ravens announced several promotions in their scouting department as part of a series of promotions across the staff.

David Blackburn is being promoted to director of college scouting, filling the position previously held by Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz. Blackburn spent the previous two years as a national scout and the seven years before that as the West area scout. He originally joined the organization as a player personnel assistant in 2007.

Mark Azevedo has been promoted to assistant director of player personnel, where he will continue to work closely with the team's two directors of player personnel, George Kokinis and Hortiz.

Azevedo is entering his 18th year with the Ravens and spent the last two years as assistant director of college & pro personnel. Since 2014, Azevedo has coordinated Baltimore's rookie free agent signing process. Azevedo was the team's player personnel coordinator in 2019, after spending six years as the Ravens' Northeast area scout. He started with the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2015.

Houegnon "Q" Attenoukon, who is a local Baltimore guy (Gilman), is becoming a full-time area scout (area TBD). This is his sixth year with the team.

Patrick McDonough is becoming a Northeast Area Scout. McDonough, who enters his fifth season with Baltimore, had been a pro & college scout since 2020. He joined the Ravens in a full-time capacity as a player personnel assistant in 2019 after completing a scouting internship with the organization in 2018.

Derrick Yam is being promoted to manager of data and decision science. Entering his fourth season with the Ravens, Yam originally joined the organization as a quantitative analyst in 2019. He is responsible for conducting data-based player evaluations at the college and pro level, utilizing various data sources to build statistical models that assess value, performance and development.

Jenn Hoffman will move up to being chief of staff to the general manager. Hoffman originally joined the organization in 2019 as the executive assistant to Eric DeCosta. In her new role, she will have increased involvement in football administration and personnel, working closely on various player-related duties with Senior Vice President of Football Operations Pat Moriarty, Vice President of Football Administration Nick Matteo and Azevedo. She'll also continue to assist DeCosta daily.

Kevin Domboski is now the associate head athletic trainer. Entering his 18th season with the organization, Domboski was originally hired as a full-time assistant athletic trainer in 2005. In his role, he'll advise and work closely with new head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon and senior assistant athletic trainer Ron Medlin.

In video operations, Mark Bievenu has been promoted to vice president of football video operations. He's entering his 23rd season with the Ravens. Collin Ferguson is moving up to director of football video operations after being with the team for more than 20 years.

