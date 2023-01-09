Ravens Announce Week of Playoff Activities & Events for Fans

As Baltimore Ravens players and coaches prepare for their Wild Card playoff game at Cincinnati (Sunday, Jan. 15, 8:15 p.m. kickoff), the rest of the organization will provide opportunities for fans to celebrate the team's return to the postseason all week long.

- DAILY EVENTS -

Large Logo Stenciling

The morning of Tuesday (Jan. 10), Ravens staff will visit City Hall (War Memorial Plaza) at 9 a.m. and Federal Hill after that to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass to kick off Wild Card Week in Baltimore.

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway

On Thursday (Jan. 12) morning, from 6 – 10 a.m., fans can drive through at M&T Bank Stadium to get a free Ravens stencil on their cars in Lot D. Fans will also receive giveaways from the Ravens and M&T Bank, while members of the Marching Ravens, Cheerleaders and mascots will also be onsite.

Official Pop-Up Shop

The official Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns for three days on Thursday (Jan. 12), Friday (Jan. 13) and Saturday (Jan. 14) at M&T Bank Stadium from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Free parking is available in Lot B, as fans will be able to choose from the largest selection of Ravens gear in the city to gear up for the NFL Playoffs.

Purple Friday Fuel-Up

98 Rock's Justin, Scott and Spiegel morning show will broadcast live from Jimmy's Famous Seafood Restaurant (6526 Holabird Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224) on Friday (Jan. 13) from 6 – 10 a.m. The Ravens' playoff Purple Friday Caravan will make a stop from 6:45 – 7:45 a.m. at the Fuel-Up with Ravens Legends, Cheerleaders, Marching Ravens, mascots and giveaways for fans.

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan

The Ravens will make nine stops throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County on Friday (Jan. 13), beginning at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, before moving on to Dunkin' in Dundalk (4040 North Point Blvd., Dundalk, MD 21222). The caravan will take Cheerleaders, mascots, Pep Band members and Ravens Legends to various schools and partner locations, including Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln (1845 E. Joppa Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234), Safeway (2610 Boston St., Canton, MD) and M&T Bank (9840 Reisterstown Rd., Owings Mills, MD 21117), which will also be donating items to teachers and students at participating schools.

Purple Friday Rallies, presented by Miller Lite

The Ravens will bring Legends, Cheerleaders, Playmakers and mascots to two locations in Baltimore the night of Friday (Jan. 13) to cap their Playoff Purple Friday Caravan. Locations include Mother's North Grille at 6 p.m. (2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093) and Looney's Pub Perry Hall at 7:30 p.m. (8706 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236), with Miller Lite specials at both.

- WEEKLONG EVENTS -

Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'

Ravens fans are encouraged to partake in Week of Winning across all official Ravens digital platforms. The contests begin Monday (Jan. 9) and offer daily prizes all week, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and more. Full details can be found at baltimoreravens.com/weekofwinning.

Playoff Flock Map

Ravens fans across the country can add their location to the new Ravens Playoff Flock Map for a chance to win autographed prizes and share their personalized map on social media. Fans can find the map in the Ravens app or on baltimoreravens.com/playoffs.

Letters to the Ravens

Junior Flock members are encouraged to send in letters and drawings to be hung on the walls at the Under Armour Performance Center to wish the Ravens luck in the playoffs. Parents can post artwork to social media using the hashtag #LettersToTheRavens or send by mail to M&T Bank Stadium for consideration. Fans can download a template at baltimoreravens.com/letters.

Light Up Baltimore

The Ravens encourage all businesses across Maryland and the surrounding areas to light up their offices purple in support of the Ravens' playoff run. Participating offices can post their photos on social media using the phrase "Playoffs #ANDFOOTBALL."