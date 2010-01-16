Ravens at Colts Divisional Recap

Led by a stellar performance by reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning, the Colts came out firing. Manning, who completed 30-of-44 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, seemed to have his way with a Ravens defense that has previously had trouble with dangerous passing attacks.

Still, the Ravens made Manning look human at least for a quarter, as the Colts were held to a 44-yard field goal on their first drive of the game. Baltimore followed that by forcing two Indianapolis punts.

But Manning was just getting warmed up. Midway through the second quarter, Manning went 8-of-9 on a 75-yard touchdown drive, finding wideout Austin Collie in the end zone behind cornerback Domonique Foxworth to take a 10-3 lead.

Baltimore's ensuing three-and-out gave Manning just enough time (1:26) to extend that margin, especially with some help from the Ravens, who were docked an NFL-high 1,094 penalty yards during the regular season.

Foxworth was penalized for defensive pass interference, which moved the ball into the red zone, and linebacker Ray Lewis 's unnecessary roughness flag, which occurred when he connected with Collie in the end zone for a helmet-to-helmet blow, gave Manning a fresh set of downs at the 7-yard line.

Manning easily threw a dart to Reggie Wayne at the goal line, and Wayne reached across it.

In the final 2:03 of the first half, the Colts effectively seized control of the game. The Ravens didn't do much in the second to change that.

"Those drives at the end of the half, at the end of the game, sometimes are the most crucial part of the game," said quarterback Joe Flacco , who threw two interceptions. "I think that's been proven through the year this year that that's the way it has been. They did a good job in doing that. We didn't make plays when we needed to the rest of the game."

Baltimore continued to be its worst enemy.

The Ravens had a flash of promise when safety Ed Reed picked Manning off and then returned it 38 yards into Colts territory, but speedy receiver Pierre Garcon chased him down and punched the ball out from behind. Tight end Dallas Clark pounced on the fumble.

There was another glimmer when Reed snared another interception on less than three minutes later, but that was negated by a pass-interference call on backup corner Corey Ivy.

"You got to protect the ball," Reed explained. "We have to be smarter with the ball and make better decisions. Make better decisions as far as clock management. It happens every time we play them. We try to be smart about it. You can't give up points, especially against a good team. Field position is definitely key. I'm pretty sure they won that battle."

Despite a second field goal from Colts kicker Matt Stover in the fourth quarter, the Ravens were still in contention, but a fumble by running back Ray Rice following a 20-yad run into Colts territory was lost, and then Flacco tossed two interceptions to seal the defeat.

In all, the Ravens were bitten by familiar issues. A top-tier quarterback. Penalties. Turnovers.

At time this year, those issues have been too much to overcome.

But, the Ravens do believe they can continue to build on two consecutive playoff appearances and look to the future.