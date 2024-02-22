Position Review/Preview: Wide Receivers

Players Under Contract

Pending Free Agents

Season in Review

Flowers set the franchise rookie record for both receptions (77) and receiving yards (858), and was the team's leading receiver. Beckham led the team in yards per catch (16.1) but was hampered by injuries and scored just three touchdowns. Bateman (32 catches, 367 yards, one touchdown) played a career high 16 games and Agholor (35 catches, 381 yards, four touchdowns) was steady as a complementary receiver.

What to Watch This Offseason

Agholor agreed to a one-year contract Sunday and became the first piece of the offseason puzzle to fall into place. It remains to be seen if Beckham will return, but either way, the Ravens could draft another wide receiver Day 1 or 2 or sign a veteran wideout this offseason to add depth to the room. Wallace could move up the depth chart and take over as the returner if Duvernay does not re-sign.