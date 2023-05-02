Late for Work 5/2: Ravens Make Biggest Jump in Post-Draft Power Rankings

Giants Reportedly Were Trying to Trade Up to Pick Flowers

General Manager Eric DeCosta admitted at Flowers' press conference that he was nervous about the wide receiver potentially being selected before the Ravens were on the clock at No. 22.

"I was worried about teams behind us coming up over us to get Zay," DeCosta said. "I was a little bit anxious about that. And fortunately, it didn't happen, and we lucked out."

DeCosta's concern was valid, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

"A source from another team believes the Giants were trying to move up to land Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers," Duggan wrote. The Giants had the 25th-overall pick.

Flowers was the third receiver amid a stretch of four-straight receiver selections. The Giants ultimately traded up one spot to take Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

"I would say it got pretty tense," Giants GM Joe Schoen said. "The way it went down and the way the board fell, we were getting depleted."

DeCosta said he prepares for every possible scenario in the draft, but that doesn't make it any easier on his nerves when the board starts going in an unfavorable direction.