Late for Work 5/1: Ravens' Best Pick? Most Pundits Agree

Best Pick? Zay Flowers, Most Pundits Agree

As pundits look over the Ravens' 2023 draft class, they are excited most with their Day 1 pick, wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, without hesitation, has Flowers as the team's best pick.

"It won't win any points for originality, but how can you say anything bad about Flowers? The dynamic playmaker out of Boston College became the latest piece to the team's offseason wide receiver makeover, which also featured the arrival of veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor," Zrebiec wrote.

"The Ravens fell in love with the former Boston College star during the pre-draft process. They love his route running, his speed to get behind a defense, his ability after the catch and his toughness. They think he'll be a true home run threat and a strong complement to Beckham, Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews."

ESPN's Todd McShay also pointed to Flowers, who the Ravens snagged at No. 22 as the third receiver (behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnston) in a run of four straight wideouts.

"I love Flowers' game, and no matter how many times [Mel] Kiper tries to claim this is his guy, I've been touting him since I watched Boston College practices last summer. College coach Jeff Hafley called him the 'Energizer Bunny' and it fits; Flowers plays with so much juice. He has 4.42 speed, but that's just part of it. He releases off the line of scrimmage in a flash and immediately gets separation with burst. If Flowers finds daylight, he's gone. And you bet the Ravens will use him in motion and on sweeps, putting defenses on their heels," McShay wrote.

"Think about where this offense was a few weeks ago, and think about where it is now. Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr., extended Lamar Jackson and now used its first-round pick on Flowers. Factor in Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins, and you have a legit Super Bowl-caliber unit. It'll be a long way from the league-low 1,517 receiving yards from the Ravens' WR crew last season."

USA Today’s Doug Farrar also gave high praise for the Flowers pick.

"Flowers was my top-rated receiver in this class — not only because of all the ridiculous things he did on tape, but also because he did it with a quarterback situation that was borderline unwatchable. … I can't wait to see what he does with Lamar Jackson throwing him footballs," Farrar wrote. "… Flowers is an absolute grand slam of a pick."

But it was not a consensus for analysts agreeing on Flowers, as CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso found the Ravens' best pick to come in the sixth round with their selection of Oregon offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, grading it an "A-."