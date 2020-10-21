Ravens' Biggest Questions Over the Bye

After the bye, the Ravens host Pittsburgh (5-0), visit New England (2-3), host Tennessee (5-0) and visit Pittsburgh on a Thursday night. We'll learn a lot about the Ravens in their next four games. The Ravens will be the clear favorite to win the AFC North if they lead the division following the Thanksgiving night showdown in Pittsburgh. But this isn't like last season, when Baltimore rolled to the best record in the AFC and won the division by six games. You could make a case that Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Kansas City (5-0) have all improved since last season. For the Ravens to secure a third-straight division title, not to mention a first-round bye, they will need to play excellent football during the four weeks following the bye.