Mailbag: Should Ravens Trade for a Wide Receiver?

Downing: The short passing game is already a staple of this offense and definitely a major piece of the play-calling already. I'm not sure if we'll see a big uptick in those play calls after the bye week. The running game has been more of a struggle this year, particularly for the running backs on early downs. Part of that can be attributed to the changes along the offensive line, with Marshal Yanda's retirement and the injuries the group has fought through early in the season. Harbaugh explained this week that teams have been bringing down the safeties to stack the box, which makes it tough to run the football. That also makes it challenging to hit some of the crossing routes because the middle of the field is much more crowded. Rather than increasing the number of short crossing routes, I think the more likely scenario is for the Ravens to hit some more deep passing plays to try to spread out the defense and keep teams from bringing the safeties up to the line of scrimmage.