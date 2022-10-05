Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out All-Black Unis for Sunday Night Football

The Ravens are breaking out their popular all-black uniforms for Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's the Ravens' first divisional game and only primetime home game on the schedule as it stands now.

The Ravens have a 17-5 all-time record in the black/black uniforms and have won six straight in them. The Ravens last wore them in Week 12 last season, also on Sunday Night Football, in a 16-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.