Ravens Breaking Out Black Jerseys for MNF vs. Chiefs

Sep 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Ryan Mink

QB Lamar Jackson

Even though the atmosphere for Monday Night Football won't be the same without fans, the Ravens will inject some of the big-game flavor into the game.

The Ravens will wear their black jerseys – a favorite among fans and players – for their tilt against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens have an all-time record of 23-8 in black jerseys. In the all-black unis, they're 15-5. In black jerseys and white pants, they're 7-3. In black pants and purple pants, they're 1-0.

Baltimore wore its black jerseys for games against the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers last season, with both games being victories. The Ravens were in all-black uniforms against the 49ers.

The Ravens do not announce their pants combo ahead of time, so fans will have to wait to see the whole look.

