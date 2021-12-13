Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

Jefferson sat out the 2020 season as he recovered fully from his knee injury, then inked a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in early June.

He was placed on injured reserve in August while dealing with groin and hamstring injuries, released in August, then re-signed to the 49ers' practice squad on Oct. 25. He was released on Dec. 8 after appearing in two games in which he played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

The Ravens could use some more safety depth with DeShon Elliott out for the year. Veteran Anthony Levine Sr. also missed some practice last week with a knee issue.

Right now, Baltimore has been using just three safeties on defense with starters Chuck Clark and rookie Brandon Stephens playing the entire game (or close to it) and Geno Stone mixing in for about a quarter of the defensive snaps.

Beyond what he'll bring to the team, Jefferson will be a boost to a locker room that has lost popular and outspoken defensive leaders such as Elliott, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and others. Jefferson's personality certainly brings more bounce to the unit.