Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

Dec 13, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121321-jEFFERSON
Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Tony Jefferson

One of the more popular players in recent Ravens history is coming back, as safety Tony Jefferson has been signed to the practice squad.

Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the move Monday afternoon following reports of Jefferson working out for the team.

"He looked good. [It was a] good workout – in shape, moving well. Good to see him," Harbaugh said.

Jefferson spent three years in Baltimore (2017-2019) but his tenure was cut short by a torn ACL injury on Oct. 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh. He started every game he played in as a Raven and finished third on the team in tackles in 2017 and second in 2018.

Jefferson sat out the 2020 season as he recovered fully from his knee injury, then inked a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in early June.

He was placed on injured reserve in August while dealing with groin and hamstring injuries, released in August, then re-signed to the 49ers' practice squad on Oct. 25. He was released on Dec. 8 after appearing in two games in which he played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.

The Ravens could use some more safety depth with DeShon Elliott out for the year. Veteran Anthony Levine Sr. also missed some practice last week with a knee issue.

Right now, Baltimore has been using just three safeties on defense with starters Chuck Clark and rookie Brandon Stephens playing the entire game (or close to it) and Geno Stone mixing in for about a quarter of the defensive snaps.

Beyond what he'll bring to the team, Jefferson will be a boost to a locker room that has lost popular and outspoken defensive leaders such as Elliott, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and others. Jefferson's personality certainly brings more bounce to the unit.

"Yes, it's fun," Harbaugh said. "It will be great. You know, he's our early-morning-workout guy, so I plan on seeing him in there, early morning, in the weight room. [He has] a lot of energy. He brings a lot of energy in there, so, yes, it's great."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Could Play vs. Packers

A knee injury limited Sammy Watkins' playing time against the Browns. John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Patrick Ricard and Nick Boyle. Baltimore's secondary played well in its first game since Marlon Humphrey's season-ending injury. 
news

Ravens Planning for Lamar Jackson to Play Sunday vs. Packers

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson does not have a high ankle sprain but that it's too soon to say when he'll return to the field.
news

Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Steps Up, Chris Westry Moves Into Starting Role

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman had more than twice as many snaps as veteran Sammy Watkins. Chris Westry stepped into Marlon Humphrey's void. A couple second-year defensive linemen stepped up for Calais Campbell.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Believe Trey Hendrickson Avoided Serious Back Injury

Kareem Hunt is expected to miss some time. Steelers ponder lineup changes on defense after being shredded by Minnesota.
news

What the Browns Said After Holding Off Ravens

Baker Mayfield said the Browns offense got conservative. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney said Tyler Huntley seemed faster than Lamar Jackson.
news

Late For Work 12/13: Pundits Praise Ravens' Refusal to Quit

Twitter doctor predicts short-term absence for Lamar Jackson. Media ponders the Ravens' playoff odds with their challenging schedule ahead. Pundits debate two-point decision and 'questionable' officiating. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss in Cleveland

The fight the Ravens showed Sunday bodes well for the likelihood of them being a tough out against any opponent, no matter how much adversity they're facing. You can do a lot with that.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Ankle Sprain, Team Will Further Evaluate Monday

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit Lamar Jackson low after a throw, knocking the quarterback out of the game.
news

Tyler Huntley Shows Ravens' Resilience in Second-Half Comeback

Rallying the Ravens in the second half, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley overcame early mistakes and showed his talent during an impressive comeback that fell just short.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Decision to Go for Two-Point Conversion Early

Head Coach John Harbaugh called for a two-point conversion after the Ravens' first fourth-quarter touchdown instead of waiting until later.
news

Rookie WR Rashod Bateman Has a Breakout Game in Cleveland

Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman posted his first 100-yard game and should have had his first touchdown but it was ruled short.
Vote Now
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising