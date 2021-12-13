Ravens Bring Back Tony Jefferson to Practice Squad

One of the more popular players in recent Ravens history is coming back, as safety Tony Jefferson has been signed to the practice squad.
Head Coach John Harbaugh announced the move Monday afternoon following reports of Jefferson working out for the team.
"He looked good. [It was a] good workout – in shape, moving well. Good to see him," Harbaugh said.
Jefferson spent three years in Baltimore (2017-2019) but his tenure was cut short by a torn ACL injury on Oct. 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh. He started every game he played in as a Raven and finished third on the team in tackles in 2017 and second in 2018.
Jefferson sat out the 2020 season as he recovered fully from his knee injury, then inked a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in early June.
He was placed on injured reserve in August while dealing with groin and hamstring injuries, released in August, then re-signed to the 49ers' practice squad on Oct. 25. He was released on Dec. 8 after appearing in two games in which he played two defensive snaps and 21 on special teams.
The Ravens could use some more safety depth with DeShon Elliott out for the year. Veteran Anthony Levine Sr. also missed some practice last week with a knee issue.
Right now, Baltimore has been using just three safeties on defense with starters Chuck Clark and rookie Brandon Stephens playing the entire game (or close to it) and Geno Stone mixing in for about a quarter of the defensive snaps.
Beyond what he'll bring to the team, Jefferson will be a boost to a locker room that has lost popular and outspoken defensive leaders such as Elliott, Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and others. Jefferson's personality certainly brings more bounce to the unit.
"Yes, it's fun," Harbaugh said. "It will be great. You know, he's our early-morning-workout guy, so I plan on seeing him in there, early morning, in the weight room. [He has] a lot of energy. He brings a lot of energy in there, so, yes, it's great."