Pundit Picks: One Writer Picks Browns to Beat Ravens

Nov 10, 2023 at 09:43 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Ravens will see a more competitive version of the Browns with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a defense hungry to prove the 28-3 score of the previous meeting was misleading. But the Ravens are still the more balanced team, able to win in multiple ways on both sides of the ball with a higher offensive upside thanks to Lamar Jackson. The home crowd won’t enjoy another blowout but will help the Ravens through a slugfest.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 23, Browns 16
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 22, Browns 17
Nate Davis
Ravens 20, Browns 16
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Browns 17
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 27, Browns 20
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 30, Browns 17
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 26, Browns 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Browns 20

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 20, Browns 16
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 26, Browns 22
Dan Parr
Ravens 21, Browns 16
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 20, Browns 17
Tom Blair
Ravens 21, Browns 14 “Since these teams met in Week 4, the Browns have proven themselves to be partially elite: The defense is nearly dominant enough to win games on its own, but the offense feels like a replacement-level unit -- at best -- with Deshaun Watson guaranteed only to be better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in Round 1 of this matchup. The Ravens, meanwhile, are looking like a complete juggernaut. Sure, Cleveland could connect on enough plays to steal one in Baltimore, but give me the powerhouse defensive team that also has a QB operating at an MVP level.”

NFL NETWORK

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Browns 20, Ravens 17 (OT)
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 21, Browns 17
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Browns 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 20, Browns 10
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Browns 24
Nick Shook
Ravens 22, Browns 15
Marc Sessler
Ravens 16, Browns 10
Kevin Patra
Ravens 21, Browns 17
Grant Gordon
Ravens 17, Browns 13
Eric Edholm
Ravens 21, Browns 13

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 20, Browns 17 “These two defenses were absolutely destructive and dominant in Week 9 against overmatched NFC West foes. Cleveland is ripping through everyone with Myles Garrett but tends to play much better defense at home. Baltimore has brought it with a nasty pass rush and secondary that few expected even with their past reputation. The Browns can give it up on the ground on the road and the Ravens are rolling with the run. Deshaun Watson still isn't playing well back healthy and he'll make too many mistakes under pressure.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 24, Browns 16 “The Ravens are playing as well as anybody, especially on defense, where they are the No. 1 scoring defense. The Browns are third in scoring, but first in yards on defense. So this should be a game won by the team that gets the best quarterback play. I think that's Lamar Jackson over Deshaun Watson. Ravens take it.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 19, Browns 16 “The Ravens tend to struggle in divisional games -- they're just 6-9 since the start of the 2021 season -- but I think they pull this one out on Sunday.”
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Browns 13 “The Browns have to prove it to me before I believe they can win on the road against a team like this. The Ravens are looking great right now.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 21, Browns 13 “I love the Cleveland defense; I’m in awe of it. I love the Baltimore Ravens defense even more, let alone the Ravens have the No. 6 offense in football. The Ravens are real. Now, I think the Browns are real too, but I just don’t trust the Browns offense yet.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Claire Kuwana
Gilberto Manzano
Connor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

