Pundit Picks: One Writer Picks Browns to Beat Ravens

Tom Blair

Ravens 21, Browns 14 “Since these teams met in Week 4, the Browns have proven themselves to be partially elite: The defense is nearly dominant enough to win games on its own, but the offense feels like a replacement-level unit -- at best -- with Deshaun Watson guaranteed only to be better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in Round 1 of this matchup. The Ravens, meanwhile, are looking like a complete juggernaut. Sure, Cleveland could connect on enough plays to steal one in Baltimore, but give me the powerhouse defensive team that also has a QB operating at an MVP level.”