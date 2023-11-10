Pundit Picks: One Writer Picks Browns to Beat Ravens

ESPN
|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 23, Browns 17 “The Ravens will see a more competitive version of the Browns with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and a defense hungry to prove the 28-3 score of the previous meeting was misleading. But the Ravens are still the more balanced team, able to win in multiple ways on both sides of the ball with a higher offensive upside thanks to Lamar Jackson. The home crowd won’t enjoy another blowout but will help the Ravens through a slugfest.”
USA TODAY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 23, Browns 16
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 22, Browns 17
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 20, Browns 16
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 27, Browns 17
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 27, Browns 20
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 30, Browns 17
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 26, Browns 17
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Browns 20
NFL.com
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 20, Browns 16
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 26, Browns 22
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 21, Browns 16
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 20, Browns 17
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 21, Browns 14 “Since these teams met in Week 4, the Browns have proven themselves to be partially elite: The defense is nearly dominant enough to win games on its own, but the offense feels like a replacement-level unit -- at best -- with Deshaun Watson guaranteed only to be better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson was in Round 1 of this matchup. The Ravens, meanwhile, are looking like a complete juggernaut. Sure, Cleveland could connect on enough plays to steal one in Baltimore, but give me the powerhouse defensive team that also has a QB operating at an MVP level.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Browns 20, Ravens 17 (OT)
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 21, Browns 17
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 27, Browns 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 20, Browns 10
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Browns 24
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 22, Browns 15
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 16, Browns 10
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 21, Browns 17
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 17, Browns 13
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 21, Browns 13
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 20, Browns 17 “These two defenses were absolutely destructive and dominant in Week 9 against overmatched NFC West foes. Cleveland is ripping through everyone with Myles Garrett but tends to play much better defense at home. Baltimore has brought it with a nasty pass rush and secondary that few expected even with their past reputation. The Browns can give it up on the ground on the road and the Ravens are rolling with the run. Deshaun Watson still isn't playing well back healthy and he'll make too many mistakes under pressure.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 24, Browns 16 “The Ravens are playing as well as anybody, especially on defense, where they are the No. 1 scoring defense. The Browns are third in scoring, but first in yards on defense. So this should be a game won by the team that gets the best quarterback play. I think that's Lamar Jackson over Deshaun Watson. Ravens take it.”
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 19, Browns 16 “The Ravens tend to struggle in divisional games -- they're just 6-9 since the start of the 2021 season -- but I think they pull this one out on Sunday.”
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 24, Browns 13 “The Browns have to prove it to me before I believe they can win on the road against a team like this. The Ravens are looking great right now.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 21, Browns 13 “I love the Cleveland defense; I’m in awe of it. I love the Baltimore Ravens defense even more, let alone the Ravens have the No. 6 offense in football. The Ravens are real. Now, I think the Browns are real too, but I just don’t trust the Browns offense yet.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Claire Kuwana
|Gilberto Manzano
|Connor Orr
|John Pluym
|Matt Verderame