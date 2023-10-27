Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Cardinals

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 16 “Letdown or no letdown, the Ravens will go into Arizona with a significant talent advantage. Lamar Jackson will have plenty of time to find open targets against a defense that struggles to create pressure. The Cardinals, with just 55 points in their past four games, won’t have the firepower to keep up.”
|Brian Whacker
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 14 “The Ravens have a history of playing down to lesser opponents, but they could bring their B-game and still beat the Cardinals. Baltimore is allowing an NFL-low 13.9 points per game, and Arizona comes in averaging the ninth-fewest points per game at 18.1. Lamar Jackson and the offense are clicking as well as they have all year and the team is relatively healthy after dealing with several injuries early on. This one shouldn’t be close.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 26, Cardinals 17 “If we’re following the pattern of this season, this is when the Ravens deliver another frustrating clunker. Arizona has been much worse without injured running back James Conner, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs has flashed at times, particularly as a runner, and wide receiver Marquise Brown could deliver a revenge performance against his former team. In four straight losses against good competition, the Cardinals entered the fourth quarter trailing by an average of 5.8 points. It could be closer than expected Sunday.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 10 “Perhaps I am foolish to believe the Ravens have turned a corner and are truly the juggernaut they looked like against the Lions. But they’ve shown glimpses all season of being that team, and the Cardinals are simply not on the same level as Baltimore. Lamar Jackson and company are rolling, and there’s no reason to believe they can’t carry it over to Arizona. But we’ve seen them play down to lesser opponents over the past few years, so they shouldn’t be overlooking anyone.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 14
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 16
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 17
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 28, Cardinals 17
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 26, Cardinals 19
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 34, Cardinals 20
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 34, Cardinals 19
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 26, Cardinals 16
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 20
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 16
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 15
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 33, Cardinals 14
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 13
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 20, Cardinals 10
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 10
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 34, Cardinals 10
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 10
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 10
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 13
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 27, Cardinals 18
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 28, Cardinals 16
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 10 “Lamar Jackson is on absolute fire finally with the new offense as all of his wide receivers and tight ends are cooperating. With that the scrambling is back to being awesome and traditional running game is back. He'll make big plays at will again here while former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown will be contained downfield. Josh Dobbs is falling apart and the Cardinals need Kyler Murray back, stat.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 30, Cardinals 13 “The Ravens are playing as well as anybody in the league right now. Lamar Jackson and the passing game have it finally rolling, while the defense leads the NFL in points allowed. That's a tough challenge for an undermanned Arizona team that has been ordinary the past few weeks. The Ravens win it big.”
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 17
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 34, Cardinals 20 “If you’ve got aspirations to go deep into the playoffs you can’t lose to one of the worst teams in football, which the Cardinals are.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 31, Cardinals 13 “I really love the Ravens defense and I think the offense has arrived.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Claire Kuwana
|Gilberto Manzano
|Connor Orr
|John Pluym
|Matt Verderame