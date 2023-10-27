Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Cardinals

Oct 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Kimberly Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 31, Cardinals 16 “Letdown or no letdown, the Ravens will go into Arizona with a significant talent advantage. Lamar Jackson will have plenty of time to find open targets against a defense that struggles to create pressure. The Cardinals, with just 55 points in their past four games, won’t have the firepower to keep up.”
Brian Whacker
Ravens 27, Cardinals 14 “The Ravens have a history of playing down to lesser opponents, but they could bring their B-game and still beat the Cardinals. Baltimore is allowing an NFL-low 13.9 points per game, and Arizona comes in averaging the ninth-fewest points per game at 18.1. Lamar Jackson and the offense are clicking as well as they have all year and the team is relatively healthy after dealing with several injuries early on. This one shouldn’t be close.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 26, Cardinals 17 “If we’re following the pattern of this season, this is when the Ravens deliver another frustrating clunker. Arizona has been much worse without injured running back James Conner, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs has flashed at times, particularly as a runner, and wide receiver Marquise Brown could deliver a revenge performance against his former team. In four straight losses against good competition, the Cardinals entered the fourth quarter trailing by an average of 5.8 points. It could be closer than expected Sunday.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 31, Cardinals 10 “Perhaps I am foolish to believe the Ravens have turned a corner and are truly the juggernaut they looked like against the Lions. But they’ve shown glimpses all season of being that team, and the Cardinals are simply not on the same level as Baltimore. Lamar Jackson and company are rolling, and there’s no reason to believe they can’t carry it over to Arizona. But we’ve seen them play down to lesser opponents over the past few years, so they shouldn’t be overlooking anyone.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Cardinals 20
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 31, Cardinals 14
Nate Davis
Ravens 30, Cardinals 16
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Cardinals 17
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 28, Cardinals 17
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 26, Cardinals 19
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 34, Cardinals 20
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 34, Cardinals 19

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 26, Cardinals 16
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 27, Cardinals 20
Dan Parr
Ravens 27, Cardinals 16
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 30, Cardinals 15
Tom Blair
Ravens 33, Cardinals 14

NFL NETWORK

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 31, Cardinals 13
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 20, Cardinals 10
Marcas Grant
Ravens 27, Cardinals 10
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 34, Cardinals 10
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 31, Cardinals 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 30, Cardinals 10
Marc Sessler
Ravens 27, Cardinals 10
Kevin Patra
Ravens 30, Cardinals 13
Grant Gordon
Ravens 27, Cardinals 18
Eric Edholm
Ravens 28, Cardinals 16

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 30, Cardinals 10 “Lamar Jackson is on absolute fire finally with the new offense as all of his wide receivers and tight ends are cooperating. With that the scrambling is back to being awesome and traditional running game is back. He'll make big plays at will again here while former Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown will be contained downfield. Josh Dobbs is falling apart and the Cardinals need Kyler Murray back, stat.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 30, Cardinals 13 “The Ravens are playing as well as anybody in the league right now. Lamar Jackson and the passing game have it finally rolling, while the defense leads the NFL in points allowed. That's a tough challenge for an undermanned Arizona team that has been ordinary the past few weeks. The Ravens win it big.”
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 31, Cardinals 17
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 34, Cardinals 20 “If you’ve got aspirations to go deep into the playoffs you can’t lose to one of the worst teams in football, which the Cardinals are.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 31, Cardinals 13 “I really love the Ravens defense and I think the offense has arrived.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Claire Kuwana
Gilberto Manzano
Connor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

