Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Pick to Beat Cardinals

Childs Walker Ravens 31, Cardinals 16 “Letdown or no letdown, the Ravens will go into Arizona with a significant talent advantage. Lamar Jackson will have plenty of time to find open targets against a defense that struggles to create pressure. The Cardinals, with just 55 points in their past four games, won’t have the firepower to keep up.”

Brian Whacker Ravens 27, Cardinals 14 “The Ravens have a history of playing down to lesser opponents, but they could bring their B-game and still beat the Cardinals. Baltimore is allowing an NFL-low 13.9 points per game, and Arizona comes in averaging the ninth-fewest points per game at 18.1. Lamar Jackson and the offense are clicking as well as they have all year and the team is relatively healthy after dealing with several injuries early on. This one shouldn’t be close.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 26, Cardinals 17 “If we’re following the pattern of this season, this is when the Ravens deliver another frustrating clunker. Arizona has been much worse without injured running back James Conner, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs has flashed at times, particularly as a runner, and wide receiver Marquise Brown could deliver a revenge performance against his former team. In four straight losses against good competition, the Cardinals entered the fourth quarter trailing by an average of 5.8 points. It could be closer than expected Sunday.”