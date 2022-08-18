How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens will have their first road trip of the 2022 season when they head to Arizona for their second preseason game.
The team is going out a couple days early to get some extra bonding time before Sunday's nationally-televised game at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's how fans can watch, listen, and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
Local TV: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore), WTTG Ch. 5 (Washington, D.C.)
National TV: FOX
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Erin Andrews (sideline)
NFL+
- Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Get NFL+
Listen Live
- Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)