Late for Work: Pundits Want to See Ravens-Chiefs Rematch Kick Off 2024 Season

Picking Up Odafe Oweh's Fifth-Year Option Is a 'Smart Move'

The Ravens' belief in the talent of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has never wavered, so it makes sense that they exercised the 2021 first-round pick's fifth-year option yesterday.

Here's what local pundits said about the decision:

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker: "Though the Ravens became the first team to lead the NFL in sacks, takeaways and points allowed per game last season, there are significant questions about their pass rushers going into this season. Keeping Oweh does at least maintain continuity with the thought that he could be poised to break out. … In keeping Oweh for at least another two seasons, Baltimore also gives him more time to continue to develop and produce under Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith, whom the team hired in March 2023."

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "Per [Pro Football Focus], Oweh finished 14th among NFL edge rushers in pass-rush win rate last season, something the Ravens value even if they hope to see more of those pressures turn into sacks. Exercising the fifth-year option is a bet on the 6-foot-5, 257-pound Oweh taking the next step as he works with respected Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith for a second straight spring and summer. … The explosion of the edge rusher market in recent years is likely another reason why the Ravens are taking a calculated risk on Oweh's pressure rate, which can be predictive of a breakout in the sacks department. His 2025 salary would currently rank 22nd among edge rushers in average annual value."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko: "While somewhat surprising, the decision to pick up Oweh's fifth-year option makes sense. Oweh is still in need of a breakout year but has flashed enough playmaking and production to be confident a complete season is on the horizon. Finding edge rushers with his blend of raw athleticism and upside is not easy and he plays an important premier position. Now he has the next two seasons to continue developing and emerge as an integral piece to the Ravens' defensive success. This nullifies the risk of Oweh pricing himself out of Baltimore after 2024 and ensured the Ravens have adequate depth at the position."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed: "This ensures the Ravens' outside linebacker depth chart will stay intact for two more years, and Oweh's salary of $13.251 million in the final year of his rookie deal could wind up being a tremendous bargain if he takes his game to another level and stays healthy after flashing game-breaking potential for stretches during his first three years in the league. Even if he doesn't reach double figures in sacks but still sets a new career high in 2024, his game has always been more about generating consistent pressures, although this could be the year he puts it all together. Getting ahead of the breakout and locking him up for another year is a smart move that could save them more in the long run if the two sides agree to an extension at any time over the next two years."