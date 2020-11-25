Ravens Claim Offensive Tackle Jake Rodgers Off Waivers

The Ravens have claimed veteran offensive tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers, bolstering their depth at the position.

Rodgers appeared in a combined 19 games over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, who waived Rodgers on Tuesday. A six-year NFL veteran, Rodgers played 59 snaps for the Broncos in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers has been with eight different NFL teams including the Ravens, who signed him to the practice squad late in the 2018 season. The experience with Baltimore could help Rodgers acclimate quickly to game action if called on. The 29 year old was a seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2015 from Eastern Washington.

The addition of Rodgers addresses Baltimore's depth at tackle. Will Holden was called up from the practice squad for the Ravens' last game with the Tennessee Titans. D.J. Fluker (35 snaps) and Holden (30 snaps) shared time at right tackle and both played well.