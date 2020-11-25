Ravens Claim Offensive Tackle Jake Rodgers Off Waivers

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:39 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112520-Rodgers
Jack Dempsey/AP Photos
Ravens new OT Jake Rodgers

The Ravens have claimed veteran offensive tackle Jake Rodgers off waivers, bolstering their depth at the position.

Rodgers appeared in a combined 19 games over the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, who waived Rodgers on Tuesday. A six-year NFL veteran, Rodgers played 59 snaps for the Broncos in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rodgers has been with eight different NFL teams including the Ravens, who signed him to the practice squad late in the 2018 season. The experience with Baltimore could help Rodgers acclimate quickly to game action if called on. The 29 year old was a seventh-round pick of the Falcons in 2015 from Eastern Washington.

The addition of Rodgers addresses Baltimore's depth at tackle. Will Holden was called up from the practice squad for the Ravens' last game with the Tennessee Titans. D.J. Fluker (35 snaps) and Holden (30 snaps) shared time at right tackle and both played well.

Meanwhile, the offensive line is dealing with other absences. Starting right guard Tyre Phillips (ankle) has missed the past three games, though he returned to practice this week, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Ravens Place Calais Campbell, Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Three additional Ravens were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and the Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night was moved to Sunday. 
news

Ravens-Steelers Thanksgiving Game Rescheduled to Sunday

After multiple players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens-Steelers game has been moved to Sunday.
news

Steelers Reject Notion That They Have Lamar Jackson's Number

Two of the Ravens quarterback's worst games in his young career have come against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Mailbag: What's Going on With 'Hollywood' Brown?

Are the Ravens committed to more deep passes? How does Tyre Phillips' return impact the offensive line? Is it realistic to think Baltimore can finish at 11-5?
news

How the Ravens Are Giving Back This Thanksgiving Season

Current and former Ravens have found ways to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Late for Work 11/25: Schefter: Status of Ravens-Steelers Game Is 'Teetering'

Time for Lamar Jackson to elevate the Ravens. Ravens fall in the most recent power rankings. Young core in Baltimore is one of the best to build around. 
news

Ravens Place Pernell McPhee on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens cancelled practice Tuesday and held all team activities virtually.
news

Eisenberg: This Is Just How the Ravens Like It

It's been a tough stretch on multiple fronts. But the Ravens are comfortable having the odds stacked against them and perhaps even better off as underdogs, being on the road, doubted.
news

Late for Work 11/24: Is Steelers Game a 'Must-Win' for Ravens?

Where does Lamar Jackson rank among young franchise quarterbacks? Analyzing Yannick Ngakoue's snap count. Derek Wolfe has boosted an injury-depleted defensive line the past two games. 
news

News & Notes: Ravens Trust in Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

Ravens look for ways get Marquise Brown more involved. Four-catch performance gives Dez Bryant something to build on. Ben Powers made his presence felt in his first start.
news

Ravens Place Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens closed their practice facility Monday morning after multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertising