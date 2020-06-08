Ravens Coaches Return to the Under Armour Performance Center

Head Coach John Harbaugh and members his staff are returning to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday for the first time in about three months.

The coaches will be in and out of the office over the next two weeks, meeting with each other and preparing for an expected full return later this summer.

Nearly all Ravens employees began working from home beginning on March 16, and coaches have been conducting virtual training and meeting sessions with players since. Those virtual meetings will continue because players, other than a handful rehabbing injuries, are still not permitted to return to the Under Armour Performance Center.

NFL coaches were given permission by the league to return to their team facilities on Friday, so long as the team has also received necessary permission from state and local governments. The total number of employees allowed back in the facility is capped at 100 and the Ravens have far fewer. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals were among the teams that returned to their facilities on Friday.

The Ravens have the reigning NFL Coach of the Year (Harbaugh), Assistant Coach of the Year (Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman), and arguably the league's best defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale. They lead arguably the top coaching staff in the NFL, one that has been kept intact after a franchise-best 14-2 regular season.