Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Key Storylines

Which center will move closer to securing the starting job?

The battle for the starting job at center between Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic is the hottest competition heading into the preseason finale. Both should see action and the player who performs best will take a step toward winning the job.

Will quarterback Joe Fagnano continue his torrid preseason?

Fagnano has been stellar in two games, completing 37 of 48 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception. It's going to be difficult for the undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, but this game gives Fagnano another opportunity to showcase his talent.

Who will capture the final few spots on the 53-man roster?