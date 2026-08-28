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Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Aug 28, 2026 at 11:06 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Basics

Kickoff: 6 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), NFL Network (national), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington) and more. Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9)

History

Baltimore and Washington have played 16 times during the preseason with the Ravens holding a 12-4 edge. They wrapped up the 2025 preseason by playing each other, and the Ravens traveled down I-95 for a 30-3 victory. Rasheen Ali led Baltimore's rushing attack with nine carries for 36 yards and a touchdown while LaJohntay Wester had two catches for 28 yards. Inside linebacker Jay Higgins IV had six tackles in a performance that helped him make the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie.

Key Storylines

Which center will move closer to securing the starting job?

The battle for the starting job at center between Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic is the hottest competition heading into the preseason finale. Both should see action and the player who performs best will take a step toward winning the job.

Will quarterback Joe Fagnano continue his torrid preseason?

Fagnano has been stellar in two games, completing 37 of 48 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and just one interception. It's going to be difficult for the undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, but this game gives Fagnano another opportunity to showcase his talent.

Who will capture the final few spots on the 53-man roster?

Most of the roster is set, but there are close battles on the back end of the depth chart, particularly at defensive line, cornerback, and outside linebacker. This game will impact those decisions, and players on the bubble will get opportunities to make their mark.

Players to Watch

RB Rasheen Ali

Ali returned to practice this week after not playing against the Minnesota Vikings. A contributor on special teams, Ali is competing with rookie Adam Randall to be the No. 3 running back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. A strong game from Ali would strengthen his case.

OLB Adisa Isaac

Isaac was a third-round pick in 2024, but he has played in just four total games over two injury-plagued seasons. This is a pivotal summer for Isaac, and the preseason is almost over. He'll try to make some noise in this game.

DL Aeneas Peebles

Peebles had a sack in Wednesday's joint practice, coming off a solid performance against the Vikings in preseason Week 2. The second-year player is looking for a role in the defensive line rotation, and Nnamdi Madubuike is still being ramped up in his return from a neck injury. Peebles will look to conclude the preseason on a high note.

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