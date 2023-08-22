Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Commanders, Preseason 2

The Ravens' preseason winning streak finally ended.
Joey Slye's 49-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play gave Washington a 29-28 victory Monday night, ending Baltimore's NFL record preseason winning streak at 24 games. As was the case during the Ravens' preseason opener, almost all the starters had the night off. Here's a stock report on some key players who stood out:
WR Zay Flowers
Flowers' run-after-catch ability dominated the one series in which he saw action. His first catch of the game was good for 11 yards when he made Washington first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes miss badly trying to make a tackle. Flowers capped the drive with a 26-yard touchdown reception, taking a short pass from Josh Johnson and cutting through Washington's secondary like a knife before darting into the end zone. Lamar Jackson tagged Flowers with the nickname "Joystick" during training camp, and Flowers showed everyone why the Ravens are excited about their first-round pick.
WR Tylan Wallace
Wallace scored for the second time in two games, corralling a back shoulder throw from Johnson for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. On the previous play, Wallace drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty when he beat Washington cornerback Rachad Wildgoose badly on a fly pattern. Wallace is rising to the occasion under the lights and he can play special teams, building a strong case that he should be the No. 6 wide receiver.
RB Keaton Mitchell
On a simple draw play in the third quarter, Mitchell ran past three Washington defenders and scampered down the sideline for a 31-yard gain. The undrafted rookie running back is one of the fastest players on the team, and he's locked in a battle with veteran Melvin Gordon III to be the No. 4 running back. Mitchell's explosiveness helps his chances, and he also had a 28-yard kickoff return that showed his ability to contribute on special teams. Mitchell hurt his shoulder during the game, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said postgame that it wasn't serious.
QB Josh Johnson
The veteran quarterback started (10 for 12, 145 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) and led two touchdown drives after a solid performance last week (8 for 12, 45 yards) against the Eagles. Tyler Huntley (hamstring) who didn't play, may have done enough to hold his position as Lamar Jackson's backup. However, Johnson could make the Ravens think strongly about keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
TE Charlie Kolar
Kolar hauled in two passes for 61 yards and showed his ability to get open for chunk plays in the middle of the field. Sports hernia surgery cost Kolar a significant part of his rookie season, but he's healthy and his talent only adds to the deep tight end room behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.
TE Travis Vokolek
The undrafted rookie tight end had two touchdown catches and used his big body (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) to ward off defenders. Vokolek could be caught in a numbers game trying to make the 53-man roster, but he picked an excellent night to draw attention to himself on national television.
CB Ar'Darius Washington
Washington started at cornerback and had a strong first half with five tackles and two pass breakups. He has been feisty throughout training camp and has taken advantage of his reps with so many cornerbacks injured. Washington plays much bigger than his size and this was another positive night for him.
OLB Jeremiah Moon
With a sack and five tackles, Moon flashed again as someone who could help Baltimore's pass rush. Moon is fighting for a roster spot, but he started opposite David Ojabo and made his presence felt roaring off the edge with quickness.
CB Kyu Kelly
The fifth-round rookie had a rough first half, beaten for a touchdown by Dyami Brown and called for a penalty earlier in that drive. However, Kelly made a huge play late in the fourth quarter, tackling fullback Alex Armah in the open field to deny a two-point conversion attempt. That play could give Kelly a boost of confidence moving forward.
WR James Proche II
Proche had a chance to make a play in the end zone on a long pass from Johnson, but Jartavius Martin won the battle for the football in midair and came down with the interception. With so many wide receivers playing well, it was the kind of play that Proche needed to make.