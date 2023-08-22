Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Commanders, Preseason 2

CB Ar'Darius Washington

Washington started at cornerback and had a strong first half with five tackles and two pass breakups. He has been feisty throughout training camp and has taken advantage of his reps with so many cornerbacks injured. Washington plays much bigger than his size and this was another positive night for him.

OLB Jeremiah Moon

With a sack and five tackles, Moon flashed again as someone who could help Baltimore's pass rush. Moon is fighting for a roster spot, but he started opposite David Ojabo and made his presence felt roaring off the edge with quickness.

CB Kyu Kelly

The fifth-round rookie had a rough first half, beaten for a touchdown by Dyami Brown and called for a penalty earlier in that drive. However, Kelly made a huge play late in the fourth quarter, tackling fullback Alex Armah in the open field to deny a two-point conversion attempt. That play could give Kelly a boost of confidence moving forward.

WR James Proche II