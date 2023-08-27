Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Preseason 3

WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace (two catches, 30 yards) stretched out his body for a 15-yard catch on Baltimore's opening drive, and he also handled the punt returning in this game to cap a strong preseason for the third-year wide receiver. The Ravens are expected to keep six wide receivers, and Wallace looks like he has done everything in his power to secure a roster spot. He looks like a wide receiver coming into his own, and remains a core special teams player.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

After missing the first two preseason games, Armour-Davis was healthy enough to start, which was a plus for him. However, there were several plays he'd like to have back, including two completions he gave up during Tampa Bay's 94-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. The time Armour-Davis has missed since training camp began has been costly, as other corners such as Kevon Seymour and Ar'Darius Washington have taken a step forward by playing well.

OL Daniel Faalele

Though guard is his primary position, Faalele took snaps at left tackle and did not seem uncomfortable doing it. The Ravens love versatile offensive lineman and if Faalele can become a viable backup left tackle, it would lift some responsibility from Patrick Mekari, the Ravens' ace backup who can play all five offensive line positions.

ILB Del'Shawn Phillips

Phillips made a nice open-field tackle to end Tampa Bay's first drive, and he led the Ravens with eight tackles. Phillips may be on the roster bubble, but he's made plays when given an opportunity at linebacker while remaining a standout on special teams.

P Jordan Stout

Stout averaged 51.6 yards on five punts, including a well-placed 55-yard placement punt that landed with backspin and pinned the Buccaneers at their own 6-yard line. Stout said he'd be more relaxed in his second season and he has looked that way this summer. If Stout becomes more consistent, it will make Baltimore's already strong special teams play even stronger.

OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu

It has been a strong summer overall for the sixth-round pick, but Aumavae-Laulu had some rough snapswhere he allowed defensive linemen quick penetration into the backfield or was bull rushed backwards. John Simpson because he has won the starting left guard competition, as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced after the game.

QB Anthony Brown