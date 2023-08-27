Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Buccaneers, Preseason 3

The Ravens closed out their preseason by dropping a 26-20 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. With the deadline for 53-man roster cuts set for Tuesday, here's a stock report on players who stood out:
QB Josh Johnson
Johnson started the game distributing passes like Magic Johnson, going 4-for-4 on the opening drive and hitting four different receivers to lead an 80-yard touchdown march. Many of Tampa Bay's starting defensive players were in the game, which made the drive more impressive. Johnson (6 for 9, 95 yards, TD) played the first three series and has shined the last two games while Huntley (hamstring) has been injured. The Ravens may not want to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and if they don't, it will be interesting to see which backup quarterback gets the nod.
TE Charlie Kolar
Kolar had four catches for 44 yards, building off his strong performance the previous game (three catches, 61 yards) against Philadelphia. Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely give Baltimore a talented one-two punch at tight end. However, Lamar Jackson likes throwing to tight ends and Kolar has shown he can be a difficult cover for linebackers downfield. Kolar is a young tight end with potential who looks capable of handling the No. 3 tight end role.
WR Tylan Wallace
Wallace (two catches, 30 yards) stretched out his body for a 15-yard catch on Baltimore's opening drive, and he also handled the punt returning in this game to cap a strong preseason for the third-year wide receiver. The Ravens are expected to keep six wide receivers, and Wallace looks like he has done everything in his power to secure a roster spot. He looks like a wide receiver coming into his own, and remains a core special teams player.
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
After missing the first two preseason games, Armour-Davis was healthy enough to start, which was a plus for him. However, there were several plays he'd like to have back, including two completions he gave up during Tampa Bay's 94-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter. The time Armour-Davis has missed since training camp began has been costly, as other corners such as Kevon Seymour and Ar'Darius Washington have taken a step forward by playing well.
OL Daniel Faalele
Though guard is his primary position, Faalele took snaps at left tackle and did not seem uncomfortable doing it. The Ravens love versatile offensive lineman and if Faalele can become a viable backup left tackle, it would lift some responsibility from Patrick Mekari, the Ravens' ace backup who can play all five offensive line positions.
ILB Del'Shawn Phillips
Phillips made a nice open-field tackle to end Tampa Bay's first drive, and he led the Ravens with eight tackles. Phillips may be on the roster bubble, but he's made plays when given an opportunity at linebacker while remaining a standout on special teams.
P Jordan Stout
Stout averaged 51.6 yards on five punts, including a well-placed 55-yard placement punt that landed with backspin and pinned the Buccaneers at their own 6-yard line. Stout said he'd be more relaxed in his second season and he has looked that way this summer. If Stout becomes more consistent, it will make Baltimore's already strong special teams play even stronger.
OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
It has been a strong summer overall for the sixth-round pick, but Aumavae-Laulu had some rough snapswhere he allowed defensive linemen quick penetration into the backfield or was bull rushed backwards. John Simpson because he has won the starting left guard competition, as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced after the game.
QB Anthony Brown
Brown (12 for 21, 171 yards, sacked four times) came in with 11:20 left in the second quarter, played the remainder of the game and almost led a comeback victory. He had a rocky start when he lost a fumble on his first drive after a nice scramble. Turning the ball over is the last thing a backup quarterback wants to do. However, there were many snaps when the offensive line didn't give Brown much help, and he made some nifty scrambles to avoid negative plays. Brown led a nice fourth-quarter touchdown drive and has potential as a young quarterback. However, in a crowded backup quarterback competition, the experience advantage that Huntley and Johnson have over Brown showed.
RB Owen Wright
Taking advantage of being the workhorse running back, Wright (12 carries, 89 yards, one touchdown) showed nice burst, especially on his 38-yard run. Baltimore's running rotation is stacked, but the undrafted rookie who attended Georgetown Prep in Bethesda has potential and could land on the practice squad.