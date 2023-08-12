Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles, Preseason 1

ILB Malik Harrison

Harrison had a sack on a first-quarter blitz, one of his five tackles. With Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen watching from the sideline, Harrison took advantage of the extra reps and made his presence felt.

"I haven't had a sack since college, so that felt great," Harrison said. "We take pride, really, in these preseason games. We just want to keep it going and be the longest win [streak] in preseason."

WR James Proche II

Proche lost a fumble on a third quarter punt return deep in Baltimore territory that could have cost the Ravens points, but the defense held Philadelphia on downs to get the ball back. Proche was trying to make a positive play, but protecting the ball is paramount for any of the young receivers battling for roster spots.

QB Anthony Brown