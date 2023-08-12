Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles, Preseason 1

The Ravens still have their preseason magic.
Baltimore defeated the Eagles, 20-19, at M&T Bank Stadium to extend their NFL record preseason winning streak to 24 games, dating back to 2016.
Almost all of Baltimore's starters had the night off.
However, it was an opportunity for those competing for roster spots and playing time to step up. Here's a stock report on some key players who stood out in Week 1 of the preseason:
WR Tylan Wallace
Locked in a crowded battle for the No. 6 wide receiver spot, Wallace caught the go-ahead 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley with an athletic grab in the corner of the end zone. Entering his third season, Wallace is enjoying a strong training camp as a receiver after carving out a role on special teams in his first two years.
"I feel good. I feel confident. I'm just going out and making plays," Wallace said. "At the end of the day where everything lies, it lies. But I am going in there every day, just doing what I can do to get better."
WR Zay Flowers
Baltimore's first-round pick got his first taste of NFL action, and showed off the quickness that has created a buzz during training camp. On his first touch, Flowers juked an Eagles defender after catching a short pass, and he drew two penalties on Baltimore's first touchdown drive. Flowers' game speed looked just as scintillating as his practice speed. Flowers said he was nervous, but he's going to make defenders nervous.
QB Tyler Huntley
Competing with Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown for the No. 2 quarterback spot, Huntley immediately sparked the Ravens when he entered the game to open the second half. Huntley led the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard drive to put them ahead, 17-13. Not only did Huntley throw the ball accurately, (8-for-11, 88 yards, one touchdown) he showed poise and mobility (13 yards rushing). Huntley is not going to have the backup role taken away easily.
RB Justice Hill
Hill had the longest run of the game, bouncing outside for a 37-yard scamper after cutting to his right on a play designed to go left. Already a staple on special teams, Hill wants to show he can contribute offensively as a playmaker in Todd Monken's system and this was an example.
K Justin Tucker
The most accurate kicker in NFL history showed he's ready for another vintage season by drilling a 60-yard field goal just before halftime. Tucker, who makes the outstanding look routine, also made a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter.
S Daryl Worley
The veteran safety had an active night and was all over the field, making plays in coverage and as a blitzer. His biggest play was a 21-yard sack of Eagles quarterback Ian Book in the fourth quarter that Worley delighted in celebrating, pumping his fist after the tackle.
QB Josh Johnson
Starting the game and playing the first two quarters, Johnson (8 for 12, 45 yards, one touchdown) got sharper the more he played and connected with Devin Duvernay for a 7-yard touchdown. It was a solid showing for a veteran quarterback, who has seen almost every situation.
ILB Malik Harrison
Harrison had a sack on a first-quarter blitz, one of his five tackles. With Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen watching from the sideline, Harrison took advantage of the extra reps and made his presence felt.
"I haven't had a sack since college, so that felt great," Harrison said. "We take pride, really, in these preseason games. We just want to keep it going and be the longest win [streak] in preseason."
WR James Proche II
Proche lost a fumble on a third quarter punt return deep in Baltimore territory that could have cost the Ravens points, but the defense held Philadelphia on downs to get the ball back. Proche was trying to make a positive play, but protecting the ball is paramount for any of the young receivers battling for roster spots.
QB Anthony Brown
Brown struggled to find his rhythm playing the fourth quarter and completed just three of 8 passes for seven yards and threw a pick-six that brought the Eagles to within one point. Brown, who has thrown the ball well in camp, will be looking to get back on track when practice resumes Monday.