Ravens Confident in Anthony Averett As He Steps Into Starting Role

He obviously didn't know that was on the horizon when he spoke on "The Lounge" a week ago, but Averett said then that he would be ready to be a starter if needed.

"I've basically been doing it all camp, preseason as well," Averett said. "That gave me more confidence. And just running off back of last year when I started those last few games. Last year, I played real well, so that gave me confidence.

"I always had confidence. Even in college, I was quiet, but I always played with confidence. I always played loud."

Averett doesn't have the trash-talking swagger that Peters brings, but the confidence is still there. He also said that he has spent a lot of time learning from Peters, bringing him up when discussing where he's made his biggest improvements.

"Seeing more, especially my zone eyes," Averett said. "Watching MP, I watch him a lot, just to see what he's looking at, what route's coming. It's not just straight off reaction. A lot of things I used to do in the past was really just reaction because I'm fast and twitchy. Now I kind of feel like when the route is coming, I already know what's coming."

One big difference between Peters and Averett is their interceptions. Peters has 31 career picks in six seasons, more than anyone else in the league. Averett is looking for his first in the NFL and had one in college.