Ravens Confident in Their Cornerbacks, No Matter Who Lines Up

Until Marlon Humphrey returns from last month's foot surgery, his teammates in the cornerback room are determined to have his back.

Humphrey has not practiced since Aug. 15, and the Ravens have known for weeks that they could be without their Pro Bowl cornerback for Sunday's season opener against the Texans. The Ravens aren't saying who will start at corner, but Rock Ya-Sin, Brandon Stephens and Ronald Darby are candidates to play outside, with Arthur Maulet and Ar'Darius Washington in line to play nickel.

No matter how the rotation shakes out, Stephens said the cornerbacks are ready to step up.

"Whoever's out there, you've got to bring it," Stephens said. "Marlo's not out there, but I'm confident in the guys we have in the DB room, confident in myself that we can get the job done."

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday he was still weighing his options on which cornerbacks would see the most playing time.

"We'll see who's out there at certain times," Macdonald said. "I don't want to give that away quite yet, but whoever will be out there, we have a lot of confidence in them, and I think they're ready to go.