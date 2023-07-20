Late for Work 7/20: Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Future Power Rankings

Ravens Crack Top 5 in ESPN's Future Power Rankings

The Ravens' philosophy is to build a team that can compete for a Super Bowl year after year. They've done a good job of it and are on track to continue the trend, according to ESPN's future power rankings.

Baltimore is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the No. 4 spot in the rankings, which are based on expectations for every team over the next three seasons.

Five categories were weighted to create the overall score: roster (30%), quarterback (20%), draft (15%), front office (15%) and coaching (20%). The Ravens earned an 89.9 score for an "A" grade.

The Ravens placed in the top eight in each category: overall roster minus quarterback (88.0, No. 6); quarterback (92.7, No. 5); coaching (92.7, No. 3); draft (83.3, No. 8); and front office (93.0, No. 2).

"Stability and a long track record of competence both in the front office and on the coaching staff are the main reasons there's always optimism in Baltimore," Dan Graziano wrote. "General Manager Eric DeCosta and Coach John Harbaugh have kept the franchise competitive year in and year out. Plus, quarterback Lamar Jackson is still only 26 and one of the most thrilling players in the league. If he can stay healthy and take to the new offense, the Ravens could be really good for a really long time."

A reason for concern was identified for each team. For the Ravens, it's the implementation of a new offense.

"In last year's Future Power Rankings, I was worried about the Ravens' philosophical approach and offensive personnel going forward under then-OC Greg Roman's direction. With the veteran addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the drafting of Zay Flowers in the first round, I'm in a much better place on the wide receiver talent," Louis Riddick wrote. "Bringing in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken should take the passing game — and specifically play-action out of 12 personnel — to levels it hasn't achieved to this point, but it is still an unknown."

The teams ranked ahead of the Ravens are the Philadelphia Eagles (94.1), Kansas City Chiefs (93.4), and Cincinnati Bengals (91.0).

Zay Flowers Touted As Non-QB Rookie Poised to Make Biggest Impact

Fox Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho expects Flowers to shine this season. The former NFL linebacker put the wide receiver at No. 1 in his top five rankings of non-quarterback rookies poised to make a big impact.

"There is no rookie that will have more on his plate," Acho wrote. "Lamar Jackson just got paid an exorbitant amount of money. But Zay Flowers needs to make sure that Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off a major injury, doesn't have to do everything. Flowers needs to make sure that Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick by the Ravens just a couple of years back, doesn't have to do everything. Flowers needs to show up and put the team on his back as much as he possibly can."

Acho is not alone in his high opinion of Flowers. As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio expressed a similar sentiment about the former Boston College star, and one NFL evaluator told The Athletic this offseason that Flowers’ upside is Bills All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs.