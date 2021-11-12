Ravens Defense Is Having a 'Disconnect' as More Big Plays Strike

"It was a look that we were getting all night and I just put the speed on to see if he was going to see me. He didn't happen to see me and it worked out pretty good," Wilson said. "It's just different looks, changing your speed before the play, continue with it up the sideline kind of made it look like a different play."

Humphrey thinks having 10 days before facing the Chicago Bears in Week 11 will be good for Baltimore's defense to sort out its issues. But the Ravens have already had the bye week to regroup, yet gave up an easy touchdown to Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson last weekend, followed by Miami's two big plays on Thursday. Opponents have every reason to keep taking downfield shots against Baltimore, especially after watching the Dolphins have success Thursday night.

The loss of Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to a season-ending knee injury prior to Week 1 took away one of Baltimore's most experienced members of the secondary who is masterful at recognizing formations and communicating that to his teammates. Losing safety Elliott for the season against the Vikings took away more experience in the secondary, but the Ravens say there is no excuse for some of the lapses they are having.

Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said the onus falls on the entire defense to improve, not just the secondary.

"The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and figure out what I can do to help the team win a football game, get us better to where we want to be as a football team," Campbell said. "Because, you know, right now wasn't our best football.