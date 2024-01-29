Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

Dorsey replaces former coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who parted ways with Cleveland after the season. It's a second chance for Dorsey, who was fired by the Bills on Nov. 14 when they were struggling at 5-5 and had gone five straight weeks without scoring more than 25 points.

Helping Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson play more consistently in 2024 will be a major goal for Dorsey.

In 12 games and two seasons with the Browns, Watson has thrown 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while averaging 184.75 passing yards per game. During his four previous seasons with the Texans, Watson threw a combined 104 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions while averaging 269.2 passing yards per game.

Cincinnati Bengals: Dan Pitcher Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

The Bengals stayed in house to find their new offensive coordinator.

Dan Pitcher has been promoted from quarterbacks coach and takes over for Brian Callahan, who is the Tennessee Titans' new head coach.

Pitcher has worked with Joe Burrow since his rookie season in 2020, and the star quarterback is happy to see Pitcher take on a bigger role.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said via Geoff Hobson of cincinnatibengals.com. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

Head Coach Zac Taylor will remain the play caller for Cincinnati, but with Pitcher having more input on game planning.

""(Pitcher) has been a bigger voice as the years have gone by, and so it was natural progression to make him the coordinator once Brian left," Taylor said. "I know that our staff feels the same way."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Smith Interviews for Offensive Coordinator