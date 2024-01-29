Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

Cleveland Browns: Ken Dorsey Will Reportedly Be Offensive Coordinator
The Ravens' three AFC North rivals will all have new offensive coordinators.
Cleveland is hiring Ken Dorsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
It remains to be seen whether Dorsey or Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will be the offensive play caller next season. Stefanski has been the play caller in Cleveland since 2020, but there are reports that Stefanski is considering relinquishing those duties to Dorsey.
Dorsey replaces former coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who parted ways with Cleveland after the season. It's a second chance for Dorsey, who was fired by the Bills on Nov. 14 when they were struggling at 5-5 and had gone five straight weeks without scoring more than 25 points.
Helping Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson play more consistently in 2024 will be a major goal for Dorsey.
In 12 games and two seasons with the Browns, Watson has thrown 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while averaging 184.75 passing yards per game. During his four previous seasons with the Texans, Watson threw a combined 104 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions while averaging 269.2 passing yards per game.
Cincinnati Bengals: Dan Pitcher Promoted to Offensive Coordinator
The Bengals stayed in house to find their new offensive coordinator.
Dan Pitcher has been promoted from quarterbacks coach and takes over for Brian Callahan, who is the Tennessee Titans' new head coach.
Pitcher has worked with Joe Burrow since his rookie season in 2020, and the star quarterback is happy to see Pitcher take on a bigger role.
"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said via Geoff Hobson of cincinnatibengals.com. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."
Head Coach Zac Taylor will remain the play caller for Cincinnati, but with Pitcher having more input on game planning.
""(Pitcher) has been a bigger voice as the years have gone by, and so it was natural progression to make him the coordinator once Brian left," Taylor said. "I know that our staff feels the same way."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Smith Interviews for Offensive Coordinator
Former Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith interviewed on Sunday for the Steelers' vacant offensive coordinator position, the team announced Sunday.
The Steelers fired former coordinator Matt Canada during the season and finished the year with Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner and Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan sharing the duties.
Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he would look outside the organization for his new coordinator. Smith coached the Falcons for three years before being let go at the end of the season and had success as a former offensive coordinator with the Titans (2019-20). Tennessee was second in scoring and fourth in total yards in 2020 with Smith as their coordinator.