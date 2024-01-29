Presented by

Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

Jan 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12924aroundafcn
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey stands on the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Landover, Md. The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with the Josh Allen-led attack stagnating over a six-week stretch and the three-time defending AFC East champions falling further out of the playoff picture.

Cleveland Browns: Ken Dorsey Will Reportedly Be Offensive Coordinator

The Ravens' three AFC North rivals will all have new offensive coordinators.

Cleveland is hiring Ken Dorsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It remains to be seen whether Dorsey or Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will be the offensive play caller next season. Stefanski has been the play caller in Cleveland since 2020, but there are reports that Stefanski is considering relinquishing those duties to Dorsey.

Dorsey replaces former coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who parted ways with Cleveland after the season. It's a second chance for Dorsey, who was fired by the Bills on Nov. 14 when they were struggling at 5-5 and had gone five straight weeks without scoring more than 25 points.

Helping Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson play more consistently in 2024 will be a major goal for Dorsey.

In 12 games and two seasons with the Browns, Watson has thrown 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions while averaging 184.75 passing yards per game. During his four previous seasons with the Texans, Watson threw a combined 104 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions while averaging 269.2 passing yards per game.

Cincinnati Bengals: Dan Pitcher Promoted to Offensive Coordinator

The Bengals stayed in house to find their new offensive coordinator.

Dan Pitcher has been promoted from quarterbacks coach and takes over for Brian Callahan, who is the Tennessee Titans' new head coach.

Pitcher has worked with Joe Burrow since his rookie season in 2020, and the star quarterback is happy to see Pitcher take on a bigger role.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," Burrow said via Geoff Hobson of cincinnatibengals.com. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

Head Coach Zac Taylor will remain the play caller for Cincinnati, but with Pitcher having more input on game planning.

""(Pitcher) has been a bigger voice as the years have gone by, and so it was natural progression to make him the coordinator once Brian left," Taylor said. "I know that our staff feels the same way."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Arthur Smith Interviews for Offensive Coordinator

Former Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith interviewed on Sunday for the Steelers' vacant offensive coordinator position, the team announced Sunday.

The Steelers fired former coordinator Matt Canada during the season and finished the year with Running Backs Coach Eddie Faulkner and Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan sharing the duties.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he would look outside the organization for his new coordinator. Smith coached the Falcons for three years before being let go at the end of the season and had success as a former offensive coordinator with the Titans (2019-20). Tennessee was second in scoring and fourth in total yards in 2020 with Smith as their coordinator.

Related Content

news

Ravens' Three AFC North Foes Could All Have New Offensive Coordinators Next Year

Mike Tomlin says the Steelers are looking at outside candidates for their next offensive coordinator, and Kenny Pickett is QB1 entering the offseason. Cleveland reportedly interviewed Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator. 
news

Around the AFC North: Mike Tomlin Will Reportedly Weigh Options on His Future

Kevin Stefanski says Deshaun Watson will be ready to roll in 2024, while uncertain if Joe Flacco will return to Cleveland. Zac Taylor plans to reassess how the Bengals prepare for next season after starting 0-2 the past two years.
news

AFC North Makes History as the Best Division

Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt can reportedly return in two weeks in 'best case scenario.' Cleveland's Joe Flacco, the oldest quarterback in the playoffs, prepares for a postseason run. Ja'Marr Chase may have played his last game with Bengals pending free agents Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
news

Steelers Will Start Mason Rudolph at Quarterback vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco has hefty contract bonuses tied to the Browns advancing in the playoffs. The Bengals reflect on their season after being eliminated from playoff contention.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco-Amari Cooper Connection Has Browns on Verge of Postseason 

Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for Steelers in Week 17 if Kenny Pickett isn't ready. Being winless (0-5) in the division could cost Cincinnati a playoff spot. 
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco and Browns Thriving on Comeback Wins

Mike Tomlin announces Mason Rudolph will take over as the starting quarterback for Week 16. The surging Bengals lose nose tackle D.J. Reader for the season, while Ja'Marr Chase is day-to-day. 
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco Is Named Browns' Starter for Rest of Season

Cincinnati's playoff hopes have been lifted by two straight wins with Jake Browning at quarterback. Minkah Fitzpatrick calls on Steelers teammates to 'look in the mirror' after second straight loss.
news

Joe Flacco Talks About His Browns Debut; Kenny Pickett Undergoing Surgery

Kenny Pickett will be out several weeks after ankle surgery, but the Steelers quarterback won't be placed on IR and could return before the season ends. Bengals interception leader Cam Taylor-Britt won't play against the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Injured in Browns' Loss

The Steelers came to life offensively in their first game with a new coordinator. The Bengals are riding a three-game losing streak with Joe Burrow scheduled for surgery on Monday.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Fire Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

Myles Garrett says the Browns have a great defense and a different culture, which is why they're winning. Cincinnati faces a daunting seven-game schedule without Joe Burrow. 
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Leading Pass Rusher Injures Knee Ahead of TNF vs. Ravens

Losing inside linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season is next challenge for Pittsburgh's defense. Browns prove they can run effectively with backup offensive tackles.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising