Mailbag: Which WR/CB Prospects Are Most Ready to Contribute Immediately?

Mink: With fewer picks than usual, not many needs, and being a team that's in win-now mode, the Ravens are definitely looking for an immediate impact player at No. 22. You want your top pick every year to contribute as soon as possible, but it feels even more important this year.

I think the most pro-ready cornerback that could be available to Baltimore at No. 22 is Deonte Banks. Joey Porter Jr. is a fine player with prototypical size and ability, but scouting reports suggest that he's not a slam-dunk pick because of "undisciplined play and unbalanced change of direction," at least according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Porter has premier tools, but there could be a little more polish required to reach his high ceiling. Banks, on the other hand, has more position flexibility, so he could play inside or out immediately. He has the size, athleticism and physicality to match up against a wide range of receivers and was a four-year starter at Maryland. Even if he didn't start immediately outside, Banks would be a big part of Baltimore's defensive back rotation from the jump.