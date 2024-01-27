Ravens Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Rosh from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.
Chisena and Rosh each played 16 snaps exclusively on special teams last week after being elevated for the divisional playoff win over the Texans.
The Ravens have two regular special teams contributors who did not play against the Texans, wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder). Both were limited during Friday's practice, with Phillips listed as doubtful and Wallace questionable.