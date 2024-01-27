Presented by

Ravens Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Jan 27, 2024 at 05:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ross
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Josh Ross

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Rosh from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

Chisena and Rosh each played 16 snaps exclusively on special teams last week after being elevated for the divisional playoff win over the Texans.

The Ravens have two regular special teams contributors who did not play against the Texans, wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder). Both were limited during Friday's practice, with Phillips listed as doubtful and Wallace questionable.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in NFC Championship

The Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Sunday – who might they see from the NFC if they advance to the Super Bowl?
news

50 Words or Less: Are the Ravens a Team of Destiny?

Every night this week, I've dreamt about the Ravens. There's no way I'm alone.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Learned to Cope With Nerves Prior to Big Games

The Ravens can sense the excitement around town building for Sunday's game. Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz has completed a second interview with the Chargers.
news

Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

The Ravens had perfect practice attendance Friday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ruled out All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and three others.
news

John Harbaugh: Still Evolving and Still Winning

Head Coach John Harbaugh has been in many big games during his 16-year tenure with the Ravens, because he keeps evolving and keeps winning.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.
news

Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

Ravens TE Mark Andrews talked about his rehab from a major ankle injury and his emotions returning for the AFC Championship game.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

Final Picks for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Most pundits are taking the Ravens to topple the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Torrey Smith on Zay Flowers: 'The kid just has it.' Mike Macdonald wins Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
Shop Now
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Enter Here
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising